BiiG Beach Festival 2024: Barbados' premier multi-sport event set to return from Nov 16-24

Barbados: The BOA Independence Invitational Games – BiiG Beach Festival is all set to take place in Barbados from November 16 to 24, 2024. This multi sporting event will feature matches in various games including volleyball, wrestling, rugby, surfing, weightlifting, netball and more.



BiiG - Barbados is the biggest multi-sport games celebrated annually during the month of November. This year, the festival will kick off on November 16 with opening ceremony at the Brandons Beach, Rascals and will continue till 8:30 pm.



The organisers invited the locals and visitors to be part of the same as the events are free of cost and aims at promoting the sporting sector and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.



The first day of the sporting festival on Saturday, November 16 will feature opening ceremony, beach wrestling, beach volleyball, beach netball and weightlifting. On Sunday, November 17, there will be different events such as Triathlon, beach netball, beach volleyball and beach volleyball finals.



From November 22 to 24, participants can take part in Surfing (Soup Bowl) event, marking the end of the 2024 BiiG Beach Festival.

The complete schedule of BiiG Beach Festival 2024 is as follows:



Saturday, November 16

Opening Ceremony – 9 am

Beach wrestling – 9 30 am

Beach Volleyball – 12 pm

Beach Netball – 2 pm to 5 pm

Weightlifting – 4 30 pm



Sunday, November 17

Triathlon (Gymnasium) -7 am

Beach Netball – 2 pm to 5 pm

Beach Volleyball – 3 pm

Beach Volleyball Finals – 7 30 pm



November 22 to 24

Surfing (Soup Bowl)



The organiser said that all the sporting activities will take place at the Brandons Beach and will be a great event for families and friends to join and cheer on the teams while soaking up the beach vibes.



The festival is being sponsored by the Barbados Olympic Association featuring an exciting sports that will be showcase throughout the week long activities.