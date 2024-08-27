Tuesday, 27th August 2024
Barbados shines at CAREBCO championships with 12 medals, including 4 silvers

The Barbados team captured four silver medals and eight bronze medals in the 2024 Caribbean Regional Badminton Confereration (CAREBCO) championships. The championship took place in Aruba and concluded on Sunday evening.

According to the information, seven-year-old Yazmyn Eastmond secured a spot in the finals of the under-11 division after defeating Zaniyah Kalidien from Suriname 21-15 and 21-11 in the quarterfinals and Mc Kaylee De Gama 21-11, 21-4 in the semi-finals. She fought a tough game in the finals against La-Fay Stenhuijs from Suriname but went down to her opponent 5-21, 21-19, 21-23.

Sahara Brathwaite, who competed in the under-15 division, also won silver for Barbados. She defeated Hannah Christa Emanuels 21-15, 21-14 in the quarterfinals and Izellah Martell Vega 21-17 and 21-12 in the semi-finals to take her spot in the finals. Playing against Riana Wijnigaarde, who also hails from Suriname, Brathwaite bowed out 21-10 and 21-18.

In the boys; under-11 division Lyam Clarke and Joshua Fernandes of Jamaica teamed up to take the silver medal in that division.

The fourth silver medal for Barbados came from Shalion Johnson who teamed up with Daniel Ford from Jamaica to win silver in the boys' under-19 doubles match.

Yazmyn also won bronze medals in the under-11 girls' doubles and the under-11 mixed doubles, and Anik Price Soudatt and Kai Blackman bronze in Boys under 13.

Barbados claimed a bronze medals when Sahara Brathwaite partnered with Kimara Tull Williams to win the bronze medal in the girls' under-15 doubles. Barbados also won bronze in the under-15 mixed doubles division when Xavi Haynes teamed with Kimmara Tull Williams and Isiah Hinds partnered with Sahara  Brathwaite to win bronze.

Another bronze medal came from Giana Collymore  & Xian Trotman, who teamed up to win the bronze medal in the under-17 girls' doubles.

Monica Walker

