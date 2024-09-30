Meet Trey Barker: Barbados' Rising Football Star

The Barbados Children Directory featured the rising football star of the island Trey Baker who since his childhood was fascinated by a ball and would go to football with his father Paul Barker who once played football for Barbados and who at the time coached soccer.



Besides his dad, his uncle Rodney Barker also represented Barbados in football and Trey seems to be following in the footsteps of the older Barkers.



Trey was an active student at LITE Primary School and Trinity Academy and he represented Trinity at NAPSAC and while there was a rule that boys could not play football until they were in class one, Trey was allowed to play from 'infants A'.



He now attends the St. Michael School and has stood out on the school's track and field team and in football as the captain of the school's under-16 football team.



His passion for football saw him play for Paradise Sports Club, Barbados Soccer Academy and the National Sports Council where he was captain of a team.



He is now a member of Kick Start Rush Football Club and he has won awards at every club he represented. One of his most memorable awards was receiving the 'Most Valuable Player' (MVP) award and 'Best Defender Award' in the 2023 Barbados Cup Tournament.



In February this year, Trey was called to the Barbados National under-14 Boys Development Training program and he was subsequently selected to represent Barbados at the CFU under-14 Boys' Challenge Series in Trinidad & Tobago.



The Series was a memorable one for Trey who converted penalties in the 4th and 7th minutes to assist his team with the victory in the first match they played against Guyana and he went on to end the tournament in a tie for the 'most goals' scored by an individual on his team.



While sports played a major role in his life, academics were also very important for this well- rounded student who boosts good academic grades.





"I have to ensure my grades are up and all of my assignments are done and turned in before I attend any of my games or practice session as my parents always ensure that I am on top of my busy schedule", he admitted while saying that football is his passion and it helps to keep him focused, alert and balanced.



Outside of sports, Trey loves animals especially dogs and he is particularly fond of his pet dog, 'Louie" and when time permits, you might find Trey enjoying a video game or at the beach.



Trey brags of one hundred percent support from his parents Paul and Tracey Barker, his sister Shaina and the entire family, who attend all of his games. "Their constant support helps me and pushes me to become better every day at what I do", he quipped.



The passionate footballer also extends thanks and appreciation to his village. "Many thanks go out to Renaldo Gilkes, Cliff Mario Harte, Mark Lalu Goodridge, Luke St John and Coach Kenville 'kab' Layne.



They have all helped me in becoming who I am today and who I will grow to become, which is one of the greatest football players coming from the Caribbean", said the confident budding football professional.



Trey wants his peers to go after their passions, "If you have a love for a sport, you should always try to put your best foot forward to achieve your best in that sport', he said.