Shifting Trends in TT: UNC leads with 1,420 votes, PNM trails behind in WIC News polls

Trinidad and Tobago: The trend in Trinidad and Tobago’s politics is shifting, with the locals expressing their dissatisfaction with the economy under the People’s National Movement (PNM). A new online poll by WIC News indicated that a change in leadership is on the horizon.

The poll, conducted ahead of the April 28 general elections, aimed to gauge voter preferences after two terms of PNM governance.

What do the polls show?

Out of a total of 2012 votes (as of April 11, 2025), the poll shows the major opposition United National Congress (UNC) leading with a whopping 1432 votes (72%) while the incumbent PNM trails behind with just 362 (18%) votes. A few others have voted for other parties including Patriotic Front (104 votes), Tobago’s People Party (23 votes) and Progressive Democratic Patriots (3 votes).

On the other hand, 38 individuals have also expressed that they will not vote while the 35 others said that they have not decided.

The UNC’s lead suggests a possible shift in voter preferences, with several voters moving away from the PNM after it reportedly failed to bring any real development in almost a decade.

Notably, in the 2020 general election, the PNM secured 22 seats with 49.05% of the vote, while the UNC won 19 seats. The 2023 local elections saw both parties winning control of seven municipal corporations each.

Recent WIC News polls indicate a shift in voter preference towards the United National Congress (UNC) as locals seek meaningful development and reduction in crime and inflation in the island nation.

The latest polls show the UNC leading in Aranguez (formerly St Joseph constituency with 73 votes while the People's National Movement (PNM) trails behind with 12 votes. Notably, the UNC lost this constituency in the previous general elections. Detailed Statistics from the WIC News Voter Poll Moreover, the online poll results indicate that the UNC has gained more votes in several constituencies it lost in 2020, including Diego Martin West, Laventille East/Morvant, Laventille West, Diego Martin Central, Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West, Port of Spain South, and Arima.

Key Statistics

Total Votes: 2012

United National Congress Votes (UNC): 1432

People’s National Movement Votes (PNM): 362

National Transformation Alliance (NTA): 10

Patriotic Front: 104

Movement for Social Justice (MSJ): 0

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP): 3

Tobago’s People Party (TPP): 23

Undecided: 35

I will not vote: 38

Others: 5

Upcoming Election in Trinidad and Tobago

The 2025 general election in Trinidad and Tobago is scheduled for April 28, 2025, with 41 members to be elected to the House of Representatives. This follows newly appointed Prime Minister Stuart Young's decision to call snap elections on March 18, four months ahead of schedule, just a day after taking office.

Reportedly, Young assumed the position of the Prime Minister after Dr Keith Rowley resigned from his post on March 16. Critics now argue that Rowley was not able to handle the increasing crime situation in Trinidad and Tobago which led him to step down from his position as the Prime Minister before the official conclusion of his term.