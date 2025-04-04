‘Vote PNM or Lose Your Job’: CEPEP workers allege political threats from management

Trinidad and Tobago: A recent meeting in Trinidad between CEPEP management and contractors has sparked controversy, with allegations that workers were being forced into attending political rallies and voting for People’s National Movement on upcoming April 28 General Elections.

A CEPEP contractor has claimed that the management requested a meeting with the contractors and all employees and said, “The purpose of the meeting was to threaten the workers that they must attend all the rallies, and if they don’t vote red, they will be unemployed. They were told that they have to get onto the company-provided transportation (maxis) and go out on all weekends leading up to the election."

According to the information, CEPEP which is one of the main pillars in the National strategy for development of the Green Economy of Trinidad and Tobago focused on environmental protection, enhancement and beautification in service areas which are known as environmental work areas.

Reportedly, this is not the first controversy surrounding CEPEP. In June 2021, the company announced a 33.3 percent reduction in salaries of its 10,000 workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also cut staff numbers and attracted major attention from citizens across the island nation.

With new allegations against the company, the public has expressed frustration over the perceived use of power to influence votes. A local named Anganie Bhrose said, “Sad but this going on for years. Bit still people wouldn't open their eyes to what's going on in the country,” while another said, “They can't tell you all who to vote for so when you get in that little polling station just remember where to put your mark. It's time for change.”

A guy named Saline Sookram also claimed that the company did the same thing with his mother during last elections and added that because she could not afford to lose her job, she had to vote for PNM.

Notably, the snap elections in Trinidad and Tobago are scheduled to take place on April 28, 2025, with two political parties incumbent People’s National Movement and the opposition United National Progress (UNC) vying for power.