Tuesday, 8th April 2025
Saint Lucia ranked 3rd most popular summer destination by Travel Weekly

Curacao secured first place, while Osaka, Japan claimed second position on the list.

Monday, 7th April 2025

Saint Lucia has secured third position as the top trending destinations on google flights. The recognition unveiled by Travel Weekly outlines that the destination was trending for the bookings between 1st June to 31st August 2025, and marks a significant milestone for the nation.  

The first position was secured by the island of Curacao, whereas Osaka, Japan ended up second on the list. While Saint Lucia secured third position, it marks a major boost in Saint Lucia’s tourism sector.  

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority while sharing the update on their social media expressed their excitement and stated that Saint Lucia is all set for a fresh and strong start this year. The tourism authority emphasized on several key factors that may have led to the increase of visitors this year stating that the island was connected better this year with more flights and expanded services through different airlines.  

Why is Saint Lucia one of the best tourists' spots in the Caribbean? 

Notably, Saint Lucia has an abundance of natural beauty, from crystal clear beach waters, vibrant culture and luxurious resorts. The tourism authority of Saint Lucia highlighted that this summer for Saint Lucia will be a major hotspot for travellers this summer, while calling it a ‘paradise’.  

Saint Lucia provides an intricate experience to its visitors through majestic pitons, a relaxing experience in the mud baths, and culturally rich music and cuisine offerings, which position it as a gem of Caribbean.  

Recently, Jake Paul, a renowned wrestler also visited the island and specifically chose it for one of the most important celebrations of his life. He proposed to his girlfriend at the island in a dreamy setting, which solidifies Saint Lucia as one of the most romantic destinations.  

About Travel Weekly  

Travel Weekly is one of the most cherished sources in the travel industry, helping tourists to plan their vacations. The magazine covers all topics related to car rentals, airline management, business sector, cruise schedules, destinations, hotel bookings and tour operators.   

Through their experience in touching a wide array of topics, Travel weekly stands out as one of the most influential and cherished platforms for travel planning in the industry. 

Monica Walker

