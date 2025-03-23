American boxer Jake Paul gets engaged to Jutta Leerdam after dreamy proposal in Saint Lucia

Monday, 24th March 2025
Saint Lucia, known as the romance capital of the world made it the perfect backdrop for such a special moment.

Sunday, 23rd March 2025

Saint Lucia: The 28-year-old American professional boxer Jake Paul chose the breathtaking paradise of Saint Lucia to propose her partner Jutta Leerdam who is Dutch speed skater on Saturday. The 26-year-old said ‘Yes’ in the most beautiful setting-the iconic Pitons of Saint Lucia standing witness to their forever moment.  

The island nation which is known as the romance capital of the world made it the perfect backdrop for such a special moment.  

The couple, who have been dating since 2023, shared stunning photos of the romantic proposal, featuring flowers, candlelight, and a dazzling oval-cut diamond ring through their official Instagram account with the caption, “We’re engaged💍🕊️🤍we can’t wait to spend forever together.” 

In one of the pictures, Leerdam was also seen jumping high with excitement while in another they both were seen kissing each other as they were on their knees. 


According to the reports, Paul planned the big surprise at a private and intimate setting at Jade Mountain Resort and asked his partner to wear something white as he wanted to match with her for this special occasion. The couple looked stunning as they got engaged in paradise.  

Paul and Leerdam have been each other’s biggest supporters—cheering on victories in the ring and on the ice and the announcement of them being engaged has left their fans in awe and desperately waiting for their wedding.  

Soon after the announcement was made, the social media was flooded with congratulatory messages with fans taking over the Instagram over this big news. “Cheers to Jake and Jutta,” wrote Tanner Fox while Maclin said, “Perfect match love u 2 immensely.” 

Meanwhile, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority also congratulated the couple and thanked them for choosing the island nation for their special moment. “Saint Lucia is definitely the romance capital of the world. Boxer, Jake Paul popped the question in paradise,” it said.  

Minister of Tourism Ernest Hilaire also noted, “Even Jake Paul knows about Saint Lucia. One of the leading Romance Destinations in the World.” 

