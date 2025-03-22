NBA legend Michael Jordan and Boxer Jake Paul arrive for vacation in Saint Lucia

The arrival of basketball legend Michael Jordan in Saint Lucia has sent waves of excitement across the island, drawing attention from fans worldwide.

Saint Lucia: World-renowned former NBA superstar Michael Jordan and Youtuber tuned boxer Jake Paul are both in Saint Lucia for a vacation. The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority shared the post on his official Facebook account saying that Jordan touched down on the island on Friday morning.

It added that the basketballer’s arrival sent waves of excitement across the island. Known for his legendary career and several achievements on the basketball court, the arrival of Jordan is a significant event which is expected to draw attention from fans.

Social media was abuzz on Friday as the NBA legend’s private het, a Gulfstream G650ER, landed at the Hewanorra International Airport. He was also seen meeting double medal Olympian and Tourism Ambassador Julien Alfred yesterday evening.

Jordan, who is internationally known as MJ, played 15 seasons in the NBA between 1984 and 2003, winning six championships with the renowned Chicago Bulls. In 1984, he turned an initial five-year multi-million-dollar shoe deal with Nike which then evolved into the internationally recognised Air Jordan brand, now a multi-billion-dollar enterprise.

Although retired, the NBA star remains one of the most recognisable figures in the sports as well as entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Jake Paul, a native of Cleveland, Ohio has also been spotted on the island nation. Paul, who shifted from YouTube fame to professional boxing, made headlines last year when he defeated former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

“Meanwhile, the island's stunning Pitons are also serving as the backdrop for another high-profile figure - boxer Jake Paul,” shared the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority. They further added that Paul is known for his controversial persona both inside and outside the ring and his presence in Saint Lucia adds to the growing buzz surrounding the destination as the celebrity enjoy the beauty of the Caribbean.

The locals are also excited to have the two celebs enjoying vacation on their island, with which, they are anticipating a major boost for the overall economy.