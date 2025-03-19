Saint Lucia to welcome over 25,000 cruise passengers this week, promising major economic boost

Saint Lucia's bustling cruise week began with two vessels, MSC Virtuosa and Emerald Sakara, arriving on Monday, followed by four more cruises on Tuesday, including Viking Sea and Costa Fascinosa.

Saint Lucia is all set to welcome a total of 25,269 cruise passengers this week aboard 18 magnificent vessels. These hundreds and thousands of visitors are set to bring a major economic boom to the island nation.

The week kicked off on Monday with the arrival of two vessels simultaneously including MSC Virtuosa and Emerald Sakara followed by the arrival of four cruises on the following day-Viking Sea, Costa Fascinosa, Wind Surf and Ilma.

Today, a small vessel Star Pride will arrive with 208 visitors while on March 20, four cruises will dock simultaneously at Port Castries. These will include Silver Moon, Queen Mary 2, SeaDream 1 and Sea Cloud 11, arriving with 623, 3090, 112 and 96 passengers respectively.

According to the information, the magnificent and luxury cruise Norwegian Viva will arrive with a whopping 3221 passengers on March 21 while another cruise The World will be staying docked overnight on the island with 200 passengers.

The week will end on March 23 with the arrival of five cruises including Britannia (4324 passengers), Silver Moon (623 passengers), Azamara Journey (694 passengers), SeaDream 1 (112 passengers) and Sea Cloud (64 passengers).

The arrival of these hundreds and thousands of passengers to Saint Lucia showcases the island’s growing appeal among the international cruise lines as well as passengers who keep returning to the island nation throughout the cruise season which runs from October to March.

Cruise Schedule of Saint Lucia (March 17 to 23)

Monday, March 17

MSC Virtuosa – 6334 passengers

Emerald Sakara – 100 passengers

Tuesday, March 18

Viking Sea – 930 passengers

Costa Fascinosa – 3780 passengers

Wind Surf – 310 passengers

Ilma – 448 passengers

Wednesday, March 19

Star Pride – 208 passengers

Thursday, March 20

Silver Moon – 623 passengers

Queen Mary 2 – 3090 passengers

SeaDream 1 – 112 passengers

Sea Cloud 11 – 96 passengers

Friday, March 21

Norwegian Viva – 3221 passengers

The World – 200 (overnight)

Sunday, March 23

Britannia – 4324 passengers

Silver Moon – 623 passengers

Azamara Journey – 694 passengers

SeaDream 1 – 112 passengers

Sea Cloud – 64 passengers