Wednesday, 19th March 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Saint Lucia to welcome over 25,000 cruise passengers this week, promising major economic boost

Saint Lucia's bustling cruise week began with two vessels, MSC Virtuosa and Emerald Sakara, arriving on Monday, followed by four more cruises on Tuesday, including Viking Sea and Costa Fascinosa.

Wednesday, 19th March 2025

Saint Lucia is all set to welcome a total of 25,269 cruise passengers this week aboard 18 magnificent vessels. These hundreds and thousands of visitors are set to bring a major economic boom to the island nation.  

The week kicked off on Monday with the arrival of two vessels simultaneously including MSC Virtuosa and Emerald Sakara followed by the arrival of four cruises on the following day-Viking Sea, Costa Fascinosa, Wind Surf and Ilma.  

Today, a small vessel Star Pride will arrive with 208 visitors while on March 20, four cruises will dock simultaneously at Port Castries. These will include Silver Moon, Queen Mary 2, SeaDream 1 and Sea Cloud 11, arriving with 623, 3090, 112 and 96 passengers respectively.  

According to the information, the magnificent and luxury cruise Norwegian Viva will arrive with a whopping 3221 passengers on March 21 while another cruise The World will be staying docked overnight on the island with 200 passengers.  

The week will end on March 23 with the arrival of five cruises including Britannia (4324 passengers), Silver Moon (623 passengers), Azamara Journey (694 passengers), SeaDream 1 (112 passengers) and Sea Cloud (64 passengers).  

The arrival of these hundreds and thousands of passengers to Saint Lucia showcases the island’s growing appeal among the international cruise lines as well as passengers who keep returning to the island nation throughout the cruise season which runs from October to March. 

Cruise Schedule of Saint Lucia (March 17 to 23) 

Monday, March 17 

MSC Virtuosa – 6334 passengers 

Emerald Sakara – 100 passengers 

Tuesday, March 18  

Viking Sea – 930 passengers 

Costa Fascinosa – 3780 passengers 

Wind Surf – 310 passengers 

Ilma – 448 passengers 

Wednesday, March 19 

Star Pride – 208 passengers 

Thursday, March 20 

Silver Moon – 623 passengers 

Queen Mary 2 – 3090 passengers 

SeaDream 1 – 112 passengers 

Sea Cloud 11 – 96 passengers 

Friday, March 21  

Norwegian Viva – 3221 passengers 

The World – 200 (overnight) 

Sunday, March 23  

Britannia – 4324 passengers 

Silver Moon – 623 passengers 

Azamara Journey – 694 passengers 

SeaDream 1 – 112 passengers 

Sea Cloud – 64 passengers  

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

(stock image)
Uncategorised

Cocaine due for Britain seized by officials

Wednesday, 19th March 2025

Colleen Wainright.
Uncategorised

UK commits to funding climate resilient Dominica

Wednesday, 19th March 2025

Jermine Mike, Head of Standardization/Air Quality at SKNBS
Uncategorised

St Kitts-Nevis bureau of standard works to develop regulations for produc...

Wednesday, 19th March 2025

Uncategorised

Dominica-China friendship hospital to open tomorrow

Wednesday, 19th March 2025

Uncategorised

Mark Brantley congratulates Terrance Drew upon his appointment as Labour...

Wednesday, 19th March 2025

Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport, St Kitts and Nevis (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Over 11,000 air passengers visits St Kitts for Sugar Mas 52

Wednesday, 19th March 2025

Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda: Tamarlie Williams crowned winner of Taste of Wadadli...

Wednesday, 19th March 2025

Bahamas

Bahamas: Shell Saxons Superstars wins 2024 Junkanoo Parade for 3rd year

Wednesday, 19th March 2025