Bahamas: Shell Saxons Superstars wins 2024 Junkanoo Parade for 3rd year

Saxons presented the theme ‘Masquerade of Nations: The Mystique Behind the Mask,’ and made the crowd go crazy.

Bahamas: The Shell Saxons Superstars have achieved victory for the third time in a row in the 2024 Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade.

The band stormed down Bay Street and emerged champions of the parade while sweeping several categories including best Shirley Street performance, best overall performance, best music, best banner, best step-down costume and best lead costume.

Saxons presented the theme ‘Masquerade of Nations: The Mystique Behind the Mask,’ and made the crowd go crazy.

The results were announced by the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP) son after the parade yesterday.

Notably, thousands of Junkanoo enthusiasts gathered to witness the highly anticipated 2024 Boxing Day Parade and cheered their favourite bands, all of whom were dressed in colourful outfits and filled the environment with huge energy.

In the A category, the Saxons Superstars secured the top position with 92.06 points followed by Roots in the second position with 88.70 points.

The 2nd place holders showcased the theme ‘Welcome to Jamaica’ and their brass sector belted groovy arrangements of renowned dancehall and reggae classics which pushed them to 2nd place in the music category and also first place in the overall costuming and choreography.

Meanwhile, the world famous Valley Boys who showcased the theme ‘France’ stood third with 86.87 points.

One Family stood fourth with 86.65 points with the theme coastal paradise while Genesis’ presented echoes of Polynesia, landing them in the fifth position.

In the B category, the Fancy Dancers dominated the charts and retained the top spot with 80.57 points with the theme ‘Dreams’. The winners were followed by Colours who showcased the Disney’s Lookout Cay theme and secured the 2nd place with 80.45 points while the Immortals stood third with 71.70 points.

This year’s 2024 Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade was one for the history books with all the bands showcasing their unique performances and setting the stage for the new year celebrations in the Bahamas.

Meanwhile, the audience also stayed awoke for the whole night and indulged in the celebrations from 2 am onwards through 8 am.