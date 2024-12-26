Bahamas: Thousands gather at Bay Street for 2024 Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade

Bay and Shirley Streets were been transformed with colours and sounds as several of Junkanoo groups dressed up in different costumes rushed through the streets while entertaining the massive crowd.

Thousands of Junkanoo enthusiasts gathered to witness the highly anticipated 2024 Boxing Day Parade at the Bay Street.

Notably, the Junkanoo parade in the Bahamas kicked off early morning around 2 am Thursday continued till 8 am or later. The parade features various groups making their way down the streets with energetic music, lively costumes and dancing.

A huge crowd of spectators take to the streets and stay up all night to enjoy this annual spectacle.

The energy since last four hours of the parade has been electric as spectators cheered for their favourite groups and supported them in this year’s cultural showdown.

One of the groups named ‘One Family’ a Category A group made its way onto Bay Street showcasing the theme “Costal Paradise; Explore Enjoy and Save our Beaches.”

The group’s costumes celebrated marine life, beaches, and eco-tourism, highlighting the beauty of nature and sustainability. Fans were on their feet cheering One Family as they made their way down Bay Street.

Another group ‘Roots’ a category A group made its way onto the street while showcasing the theme ‘Welcome to Jamaica’. The group’s costumes embodied the spirit of Jamaica while showcasing its vibrant and rich culture.

The World Famous Valley Boys, a category A group showcased the theme France. Their costumes captured the essence of France while blending its rich history with the elegance of the Arts.

Meanwhile, under the category B group, Colours made its way into the street while showcasing the theme Disney Lookout Cay with the costumes of the group displaying a variety of prominent Disney characters which are featured on Disney Lookout Cay in Eleuthera including Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

A major shocker of the parade included the arrival of Music Makers group. Despite conflicting reports suggesting that they were a ‘no-show’ for the 2024 Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade, the Category A group made its way into the street while showcasing the theme ‘Heaven’s Guardians’.

The group’s costumes embodied the majestic theme of celestial beings with angel wings serving as a symbol of divine sanctuary. The groups’ fans cheered them along Bay Street as the group played classic religious hymns.

The Immortals, Category B group, made its way with the theme ‘Caribbean Festivals’ and the group’s costumes displayed a variety of festivals from various countries such as Barbados and Cuba. The fans cheered as the group made its way down which chanting ‘Who are we, Immortals!’