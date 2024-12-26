Thursday, 26th December 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Bahamas: Thousands gather at Bay Street for 2024 Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade

Bay and Shirley Streets were been transformed with colours and sounds as several of Junkanoo groups dressed up in different costumes rushed through the streets while entertaining the massive crowd.

Thursday, 26th December 2024

Thousands of Junkanoo enthusiasts gathered to witness the highly anticipated 2024 Boxing Day Parade at the Bay Street.  

Bay and Shirley Streets were transformed with colours and sounds as several of Junkanoo groups dressed up in different costumes rushed through the streets while entertaining the massive crowd

Notably, the Junkanoo parade in the Bahamas kicked off early morning around 2 am Thursday continued till 8 am or later. The parade features various groups making their way down the streets with energetic music, lively costumes and dancing.  

A huge crowd of spectators take to the streets and stay up all night to enjoy this annual spectacle.  

The energy since last four hours of the parade has been electric as spectators cheered for their favourite groups and supported them in this year’s cultural showdown.  

One of the groups named ‘One Family’ a Category A group made its way onto Bay Street showcasing the theme “Costal Paradise; Explore Enjoy and Save our Beaches.” 

The group’s costumes celebrated marine life, beaches, and eco-tourism, highlighting the beauty of nature and sustainability. Fans were on their feet cheering One Family as they made their way down Bay Street.  

Another group ‘Roots’ a category A group made its way onto the street while showcasing the theme ‘Welcome to Jamaica’. The group’s costumes embodied the spirit of Jamaica while showcasing its vibrant and rich culture.  

The World Famous Valley Boys, a category A group showcased the theme France. Their costumes captured the essence of France while blending its rich history with the elegance of the Arts.  

Meanwhile, under the category B group, Colours made its way into the street while showcasing the theme Disney Lookout Cay with the costumes of the group displaying a variety of prominent Disney characters which are featured on Disney Lookout Cay in Eleuthera including Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.  

A major shocker of the parade included the arrival of Music Makers group. Despite conflicting reports suggesting that they were a ‘no-show’ for the 2024 Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade, the Category A group made its way into the street while showcasing the theme ‘Heaven’s Guardians’. 

The group’s costumes embodied the majestic theme of celestial beings with angel wings serving as a symbol of divine sanctuary. The groups’ fans cheered them along Bay Street as the group played classic religious hymns.   

The Immortals, Category B group, made its way with the theme ‘Caribbean Festivals’ and the group’s costumes displayed a variety of festivals from various countries such as Barbados and Cuba. The fans cheered as the group made its way down which chanting ‘Who are we, Immortals!’ 

Several groups taking to streets of Bahamas for the parade
Several other groups came to street including Genesis Warhawks and Fancy Dancers while entertaining the massive crowd with their dance and songs.  

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

©REUTERS/Phil Noble
Uncategorised

Gatlin gatecrashes Bolt’s farewell party

Thursday, 26th December 2024

Uncategorised

Bahamas say Dorian death toll may rise as some 2500 people missing

Thursday, 26th December 2024

Uncategorised

Randolph Edmeade: "What else do you expect me to say?"

Thursday, 26th December 2024

Robbers stole $30 million on gunpoint in Guyana
Uncategorised

Robbers stole $30 million on gunpoint in Guyana

Thursday, 26th December 2024

Uncategorised

Fact Check: Row over Human Rights report, Gaston Browne vs US diplomats

Thursday, 26th December 2024

Guyana: Water Ambulance carrying 8 people burst into flames
Uncategorised

Guyana: Water Ambulance carrying 8 people burst into flames

Thursday, 26th December 2024

Tourists at VC Bird International Airport in Antigua (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Antigua and Barbuda records 5% increase in air arrivals in January 2024

Thursday, 26th December 2024

Saint Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis partners with Taiwan to promote mental health

Thursday, 26th December 2024