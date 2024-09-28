Grand Bahama poised for transformation: Celebration Quay, Shipyard expansion to fuel growth

Bahamas: Grand Bahama is gearing up for a major transformation, with the Celebration Quay project making strides towards its anticipated completion date of summer 2025.



Additionally, a heads of agreement was signed to redevelop and expand the Grand Bahama Shipyard, introducing state-of-the-art dry docking facilities. This expansion will feature two new docks specifically assigned to design rather than accommodate large cruise ships.



In a recent interview with David Slatter, head of Group Investment at RF Bank and Trust, he highlights the promising investment landscape in the Grand Bahamas real estate market.



Slatter believes now may be an opportune time for Bahamians to consider investing as the island continues to evolve.



He said, "Starring Grand Bahama would be the celebration quay and that's moving ahead, then you have rumour on the street about, you know, Royal Caribbean and maybe something around Xanadu. Then, of course, the shipyard continued to do its work on dredging."



"So the idea is that you know, how can you say, benefit from the celebration key, right? How can you benefit from maybe another similar development at Xanadu? And, you know, it's really about, understanding what's what it takes to support those operations, right? So the benefit there is they're actually on Grand Bahama," he added.



He called upon everyone to take advantage of the opportunity and the future growth and added, "But, you know, always bear in mind, you know, you have to assess whether or not you can afford to, not make a return on your capital because it could be deployed elsewhere."



With this the RF Bank & Trust Executive meant that Grand Bahama's real estate market is a promising landscape in the coming future with all the new developments taking place that would shape the country as well as its citizens in a much better way.