Carnival's $600M Celebration Key Project creates 100s of jobs in Grand Bahama

Bahamas: In a significant development, hundreds of jobs have been created in Grand Bahama as construction continues on Carnival Cruise Line's $600 million Carnival's Celebration Key project.



Carnival Cruise Line's new private destination, Celebration Key, is set to open in July 2025. The $600 million project is set to feature resort-like amenities and host 2 million guests a year.



According to the information, this project is a private cruise port in Grand Bahama and the largest destination Carnival has built anywhere in the world.



With plans to extend the pier and add two more berths, Carnival is set to make Grand Bahama the cruise capital, drawing in a whopping four million visitors by 2028. Locals are buzzing about the potential job boom, with 700 new positions on the horizon and over 70 Bahamian businesses ready to cash in.



Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Philip Davis and several senior members of his administration recently toured the site. Davis said that there are currently hundreds of construction jobs but once it is completed next summer, there will be hundreds more permanent jobs up for grabs.



"And to see it coming out of the ground in the fashion it is is truly, invigorating to me because the economic impact is already being seen," he outlined.



The Prime Minister emphasised that he is advised that any given time, there will be more than 200 persons working on the site and as of now there are at least 32 Bahamian subcontractors.



He further noted, "Bahamians are building these buildings and working, which is again the idea of my government to ensure that Bahamians are involved in building."



Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, who also serves as the Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, was also on the tour. Cooper says the project will help the Grand Bahama economy bounce back.



"We are now telling the story of Grand Bahama Island more than we ever had before," he said and added, "When you look in the immediate area of this facility, we see the Lucayan National Park, for example, and when you go a little further out, you see the flats of Sweden's key, the sandbars, really the magnificence of this, this area, the pristine environment that we find just outside the gates here is truly, truly astounding."