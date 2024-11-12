St Kitts and Nevis to celebrate World Fisheries Day with week-long activities

St Kitts and Nevis: The Department of Marine Resources of St Kitts and Nevis, from November 17 to 24, is all set to celebrate the World Fisheries Day and Marine Expo with a week filled with exciting activities.



Celebrated across the world on November 21, the World Fisheries Day will shine a light on the essential role of healthy oceans and fisheries for food security and community livelihoods.



There will be a number of events that will be held as part of the week-long celebrations and will feature church services, a fish festival, a community expo, and much more.



While inviting everyone to be part of the activities, the Department took to Facebook and said, “Join the Department of Marine Resources from November 17th to 24th for a week filled with exciting activities! During this week, let’s honor the dedication of our fishers. Dive into the festivities and make a difference!”

The complete calendar of activities for World Fisheries Day and Marine Expo in St Kitts is as follows:

Sunday, November 17 – Church Service in Nevis

Monday, November 18 – Federal and NIA Minister’s Message; Media Day; Aquaculture Discussion in Nevis

Tuesday, November 19 – DMR Beautification Day in St Kitts; School Visits in St Kitts and Nevis; Fisheries Complex Open Day in Nevis

Wednesday, November 20 – Staff Gathering in Nevis; Biodegradable Fish Pot Workshop in St Kitts

Thursday, November 21 – SKNMMA Tour across St Kitts and Nevis; Community Outreach in St Kitts and Nevis

Friday, November 22 – Wear Blue Day; Fish Festival in Nevis

Saturday, November 23 – Beach Cleanup in St Kitts

Sunday, November 24 – Fish Festival and Expo in St Kitts

The World Fisheries Day is celebrated each year to emphasise the significance of sustainable fishing practices and the requirement to safeguard the fishery resources and the aquatic ecosystems.



As the world today is working to protect the marine life, this occasion plays a very significant to do the same and encourages everyone to participate in safeguarding the environment.