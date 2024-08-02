St Kitts and Nevis: New Prosperity vessel to curb illegal fishing, human trafficking

Department of Marine Resources said that the newly launched vessel named “Prosperity” has been acquired through Japan’s Grant Aid for the Economic and Social Development Programme.

St Kitts and Nevis commissioned a new vessel to strengthen the marine security of the Federation.

Authorities said that the ship will help in looking out for individuals involved in illegal fishing and to curb national security issues including human trafficking, smuggling or drug trafficking in the waters.

The small ship was commissioned following a brief ceremony held at Port Zante. Reportedly, the vessel is aimed at strengthening the department’s capacity to effectively patrol the Federation’s territorial waters and to offer assistance to local fishers when needed.

The Minister responsible for Marina Resources, Samal Duggins, who delivered the featured remarks at the ceremony, also performed the traditional breaking of the champagne bottle over the bow of the vessel.

He said that this vessel named Prosperity is aimed at enhancing the efforts of the Marine Department by increasing their compliance with the fishers and marine resources laws and regulations.

Duggins also highlighted that the commissioning of this vehicle stands as a testament to the longstanding and solid partnership between St Kitts and Nevis and Japan.

“A heartfelt thanks to the people of Japan for making this incredible advancement possible. Also, a huge thankyou to all the stakeholders and the dedicated staff at the Department of Marine Resources and the Ministry for your unwavering support and commitment,” outlined the Minister.

In addition to this, he also emphasized the importance of protecting the ocean’s coastline and said that marine life is very important for the world, which is why it becomes necessary to safeguard it.

Also, the Director of the Department of Marine Resources, Randel Thompson, gave remarks and explained how the vessel will be used. “It will play a pivotal role in ensuring compliance with fisheries laws, bolstering marine safety through patrols, and facilitating swift responses in search and rescue operations,” he said.

Thompson also mentioned that the vessel’s presence will strengthen the department's national security efforts against several threats within St Kitts and Nevis’ waters.

During the ceremony, he also expressed his gratitude to the partnering agencies, including the St Kitts-Nevis Coast Guard, whose partnership has been integral in the efforts over the years. He said, “Their collaborations in fishing vessel inspections, joint patrols, and resource sharing underscore our collective dedication to maritime safety.”

The Director further thanked the St Kitts-Nevis Customs and Excise Department, the Department of Maritime Affairs, SCASPA, and the Department of Environment.

Moreover, the citizens and residents of the Federation also took to Facebook to laud Minister Samal Duggins and the Labour Government for continuously doing better for the small island nation.

“Good job, Samal Duggins, for the greatness ur doing in Agriculture, Farming, Fisheries, Sports, and constituency #4 and the ceremony of the new vessel to assist the islands region and other protected areas at sea. I joined and say thanks to all stakeholders and donors who is thinking about St kitts Nevis. God blessings,” wrote a user named Enoch Smithen while another user said, “Congratulations Samal Duggins Better under Labour.”