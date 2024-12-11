Antigua and Barbuda: Tamarlie Williams crowned winner of Taste of Wadadli Junior Chef Competition 2024

He was followed by Italis Christian of Glanvilles Secondary School, Nyiema Williams, All Saints Secondary School and Calbert Francis III St. Joseph’s Academy who secured the 2nd, 3rd and 4th positions respectively.

Antigua and Barbuda: Tamarlie Williams of Pares Secondary School has won this year’s prestigious Taste of Wadadli Junior Chef Competition 2024.

He was followed by Italis Christian of Glanvilles Secondary School, Nyiema Williams, All Saints Secondary School and Calbert Francis III St. Joseph’s Academy who secured the 2nd, 3rd and 4th positions respectively.

The annual culinary event is hosted by Antigua Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association and gives young chefs a platform to showcase their exceptional skills.

Spicy Island Beef with Beet - The winning dish

Williams was guided by his mentor Chef Lemuel Duberry of Mill Reef Club for this journey. He impressed the judges with his exceptional dish named ‘Spicy Island Beef with Beet, Plantain Gnocchi and Cabbage Pineapple Pickliz,’ and earned the top honour in this prestigious showcase.

Following his victory, he received a Bank Account with EC$1,000 from ECAB, a 15 inch Laptop from Total Imports Supplies Ltd. and Salt Patch Gift Package. All other inalists also received full ABHTI scholarships from ABHTA, ensuring a bright future in the culinary and hospitality industry.

The 2nd position holder Italis Christian was also awarded with EC$5000 while the 3rd and 4th position holders each received EC$2500.

Notably, the finalists were given a tough challenge of reimagining dumplings with beef or fish, plantain with the secret ingredient being papaya.

Tamarlie Williams was joined by four other contestants who gave a hard competition during the finale.

Meanwhile, the panel of judges comprised of Chef Maurine Bowers of Curtain Bluff, Chef Caryl Smith of ABHTI, Chef Jean Pierre Tuitt of Jumby Bay Island Resort and Alex Grimley from the Rocks Group.

It is said that the competition featured talented junior chefs from across the twin island nation, who were winners even before the competition started.

Furthermore, the Chairman of ABHTA, Craig Marshall expressed his prize in the participants and said that the creativity and dedication of these young chefs is inspiring. He added that each finalist showcased immense potential and the ABHTA is pleased to be investing in their future through scholarships and continued support.

Marshall noted that the efforts of these youngsters signal a bright future for the culinary and hospitality industry of Antigua and Barbuda.