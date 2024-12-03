Alliyah Sandy wins crown of Miss Grenada 2024, walked away with six more titles

The pageant which was held at the Grenada Trade Centre saw six young females showcasing their skills to win the prestigious title and crown of Miss Grenada.

Grenada: Alliyah Sandy, on Saturday night, captivated the judges and audience to win the crown of Miss Grenada 2024.

The winner not only fascinated everyone with her grace, talent, charisma but also shone brightly as she claimed not only the crown but also dominated in multiple categories.

Titles won by Alliyah Sandy

Alliyah walked away with six titles, making her victory nothing short of spectacular and unforgettable. The titles claimed by her included:

1. Humanitarian (102.5 points)

2. Cultural Wear (183 points)

3. Talent (188 points)

4. Swimwear (179 points)

5. Evening Wear (185 points)

6. Interview (183 points)

Alliyah Sandy defeated five others to win Miss Grenada Pageant 2024

The newly crowned Alliyah Sandy defeated five other contestants to win the ultimate Miss Grenada Pageant 2024. She was followed by Kristina Morgan, representing Akasha Metaphysical and Daniella Benjamin, representing Grenada Distillers, securing 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

The authorities also appreciated other two contestants Aingel Augustine (Miss Century 21) and Desrine Charles (Miss Mount Pure) for showcasing their remarkable poise and talent throughout the competition.

Alliyah Sandy’s mother overwhelmed

Following her daughter’s victory, Sandy Nicole, the mother of the newly crowned Miss Grenada took to her social media account and expressed pride and joy.

The mother said that winning the Miss Grenada Pageant is such a remarkable achievement and she couldn’t be prouder of the woman that her daughter has become today.

Emphasising on her victory, she added that it is not just a reflection of her beauty, but also of her strength, grace, intelligence, and the kind heart that she carries with her everywhere she goes.

Nicole further continued to say that her daughter has worked tirelessly and has faced several challenges throughout the journey. She said that Alliyah has shown the world what true beauty is both inside and out.

“Your dedication, confidence, and poise have inspired so many, and I have no doubt that this is just the beginning of a beautiful journey ahead,” noted the mother of Alliyah Sandy.

Miss Grenada Pageant 2024

Miss Grenada Pageant was conducted on Saturday, 30th November 2024. This extraordinary evening was filled with grace, talent, and culture. All the contestants dazzled with stunning swimwear, celebrating Grenada’s vibrant spirit in Cultural Wear, and captivating in elegant evening wear.

All the attendees were treated to special performances by top local artists and performers, making their visit unforgettable.

Shedding light on the successful execution of the pageant, the authorities noted that it is more than just a beauty show which promises an inspiration and excitement at every turn.