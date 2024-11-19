The Point's Guy ranks this Caribbean Island as #4 Best Places to Travel in 2025

The island, which is known for its pristine rainforests, eco friendly resorts as well as strong commitment to sustainability stands out as unique for several reasons in the region.

The Commonwealth of Dominica is becoming the sustainability capital of the Caribbean and it has earned its place among The Points Guy’s ‘Best Places to Travel in 2025’. Ranked at #4, the island nation has earned this position because of it choosing the path towards climate resilience.

The well renowned American travel website The Points Guy has listed Dominica in its list of ‘Where to go in 2025: The 29 best places to travel,’ and mentioned that it is committed to becoming carbon neutral and climate resilient by the year 2030. It is also the only Caribbean island to have been ranked in this list of global travel destinations, standing above Western Australia and Japan.

The island, which is known for its pristine rainforests, eco friendly resorts as well as strong commitment to sustainability stands out as unique for several reasons in the region.

The magazine noted that these include storm resistant building methods and an early disaster warning system utilising conch shell horns since several residents do not have smartphones and the mountainous topography of the island which can make service spotty.

A major highlight of the long depth feature included ‘World’s First Sperm Whale Reserve,’ which was established recently in Dominica. The sperm whale reserve generates tourism income and reduces the island’s carbon footprint off its western coast.

Visitors can also dive into this one of a kind marine sanctuary that protects these gentle giants while supporting the island’s environmental goals.

The Points Guy further shared a fun fact citing that the whales in Dominica are estimated to take 5000 cars’ worth of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere annually and they do it by storing it in their large bodies and also by feeding carbon-absorbing phytoplankton with their waste.

Moreover, it talked about the luxurious, eco-conscious resorts which are located across the island and are perfect for travellers seeking to reduce their impact. These include Coulibri Ridge which opened its doors in 2023 and is powered by wind turbines as well as solar panels. The resort also utilizes purified rainwater to fill its pools.

Another resort which has been certified as Green Globe, Secret Bay, is constructed entirely from sustainably sourced materials and also offers excursions to the Kalinago Barana Aute cultural village where the visitors can learn about Kalinago history, sample local traditional dishes while shopping for local crafts.

What makes Dominica unique

The Commonwealth of Dominica is unique for many reasons but some of the best ones include the world’s first sperm whale reserve, sustainable luxury, climate resilient practices and accessible adventures.

The sperm whale reserve was established by the government of Dominica in November 2023 in an aim to protect the endangered mammals’ key nursing and feeding grounds. PMRoosevelt Skerrit announced that a designated area measuring 800 sq km off the island’s western coast will be safeguarded with large ships and commercial fishing prohibited in this region.

Dominica is home to over 200 sperm whales which makes it a global hotspot for whale watching year round. These majestic animals have resided in these pristine waters for generations now which is why the government is looking out for their protection to ensure that these marine species stays unique to the waters of the island nation.

Furthermore, the island boasts eco-conscious resorts which included the off grid Coulibri Ridge and the Green Globe-certified Secret Bay. These resorts combine luxury with environmental care and this allows visitors to enjoy a stay which leaves a positive impact.

The climate resilient practices are also unique to Dominica as the island’s longstanding traditions meet modern technology in initiatives like storm-resistant architecture and early warning systems based on conch shells. These measures put the safety and well-being of the communities first.

How to reach Dominica

While this Caribbean island is being served by several airlines from across the globe, reaching the paradise has never been easier which is why it is known as a hidden gem in the region. But, travelling to the island has now been made easier with airlines such as American Airlines offering daily flights from Miami International Airport to Douglas Charles Airport in Dominica from June through August and November till March.

Also, United Airlines will be adding a once weekly Saturday flight from USA’s Newark Liberty International Airport to Dominica from February 2025. This service is expected to continue to expand with the new and larger International Airport in Dominica anticipated to be completed in 2025.

Complete list of The Points Guy’s ‘Best Places to Travel in 2025'

1. Athens Riviera, Greece

2. The Magdalena River, Colombia

3. Morocco

4. Dominica

5. Buffalo

6. Western Australia

7. Kansai, Japan

8. Greenland

9. Vienna

10. Atacama Desert, Chile

11. Calabria, Italy

12. Seychelles

13. Deer Valley, Utah

14. Madhya Pradesh, India

15. Amsterdam

16. Manitoba, Canada

17. Sao Paulo

18. Lakeland, Finland

19. Tucson

20. Vietnam by rail

21. Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor, from North Carolina to Florida

22. Europe’s new walking paths

23. Maui, Hawaii

24. Namibia

25. Portland, Oregon

26. Taipei, Taiwan

27. Tados Santos, Mexico

28. Indianapolis

29. Nova Gorica, Slovenia and Gorizia, Italy