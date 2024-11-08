Kalinago Barane Aute set for revival, Dominica Tourism Ministry signs XCD 275K contract

Dominica: Kalinago Barana Aute, which is the heart of Kalinago territory in Dominica, is set for a major transformation. The Ministry of Tourism has recently signed an XCD 275,668.30 contract with contractor Alixon Laronde to restore the administration building’s roof.



As the contract was signed, Tourism Minister Denise Charles called it a major step in the Kalinago Tourism Development Project as her ministry is looking forward to revitalizing the Territory post-Hurricane Maria.



The Kalinago Barana Aute is a major tourism hotspot in the Commonwealth of Dominica, and since 2007, it has welcomed visitors to experience the rich traditions of the indigenous Kalinago people of Dominica.



It is being said that this new project is not just about restoration but about empowering the Kalinago Territory as a Sustainable Tourism Destination with more jobs and opportunities.



Recently, on November 5, the High Commission of Canada, Brenda Wills, also paid an official visit to the territory and toured the Barana Autê facility. During the tour, she deepened her understanding of the rich history, culture, and heritage of the Kalinago.



This shows the immense significance of the location among the visitors who visit Dominica on an official visit.



Not only that, but several events and activities are also held at the location, such as art exhibitions, cultural displays, and much more. All these initiatives are being taken now to celebrate and honor the cultural heritage of the Kalinago people and empower them through their creativity.



The restoration of the administration building’s roof will make the location look more beautiful and authentic and will attract more visitors than usual.



Following the work, it can also be used for several other major events to be held in Dominica as this will allow more people to not only attend that event but also indulge in the rich culture of the Nature Isle and witness the beautiful location in the heart of Dominica.