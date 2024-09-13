Anette Sanford sworn in as 1st Female Kalinago Chief in nearly 4 centuries

Dominica: Anette Sanford, on September 11, was officially sworn in as the first female Kalinago Chief in nearly four centuries in Dominica. The historic ceremony took place at the Barana Aute in the Kalinago Territory and marked a huge milestone.



The landmark event also saw the introduction of her new council members, marking a turning point in the leadership of the indigenous people of Dominica – the Kalinago.



The ceremony was presided over by the President of Dominica, Sylvanie Burton who herself made history as both the first female as well as the first Kalinago President of the Nature Isle. The President’s presence showcased the utmost significant of the moment.



Following the sworn in, Sanford gave her inaugural speech and expressed her deep gratitude to her supporters, both far and near. She outlined that the day is of profound importance not just for her but for every Kalinago person, their culture and heritage as a people and for all who have stood with them on this journey.



She continued to remark that standing here as the first female and 21st Kalinago Chief and taking up the mantle of tribal leadership makes me feel honoured and humbled by the trust everyone has placed in her.



She further acknowledged the weight of her new responsibilities and reflected on her role as the first woman to assume this position in almost 400 years.



Anette Sanford also revealed her vision for her term in the office which aimed at uniting the Kalinago people with a unique theme of Together we can achieve and indigenous people centered vision for 21st century and beyond.



She also talked about the proud lineage of the Kalinago people and said that they are descendants of storytellers, warriors and visionaries who spirit continues to guide them.



She said that they all stand on the shoulders of their ancestors who with courage and tenacity preserved their culture, way of life and language. The female’s victory came after a landslide victory as she got 697 votes which was the highest among the seven candidates in July 2024.