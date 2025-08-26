Jamaica Elections 2025: JLP gains strong support in WIC News poll, PNP falls behind

The poll indicates strong support for Prime Minister Andrew Holness and the JLP, with many expressing it in the comments.

Jamaica: With just days to go before Jamaicans head to the polls on September 3, 2025, WIC News conducted an online survey of local respondents which has indicated a clear lead for the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

The online poll, conducted through Facebook, attracted 180 responses. Of these, the JLP secured the majority with 114 votes. The opposition People’s National Party (PNP) followed with 40 votes, while the Jamaica Progressive Party (JPP), United Independent Congress (UIC), and independent candidates received no support in this poll.

Polls Results Show Clear Lead for Jamaica Labour Party

According to the online survey conducted by WIC News, the Labour Party secured a total of 114 votes which is roughly estimated around 63% of all responses while the PNP received 40 votes, representing around 22% of the total votes.

JLP – 114 votes (63 percent)

PNP – 40 votes (22 percent)

JPP – 0

UIC – 0

Independents – 0

The poll indicates a strong preference for the incumbent government under Prime Minister Andrew Holness, with people also expressing their support in the comments section by posting numerous green hearts, a nod to the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

Latest poll highlights majority support for JLP “JLP will win and it's clear. Jamaica has woken and see for themselves that Jamaica is better under the JLP, and history has proven that” said a local named Smokie Joe.

Another local named Lloyd Hall slammed the PNP by saying, “A vote for PNP is a vote for more taxes, an endorsement of lazyism as the corner boys will once again sit on the corner an get money given to them every Friday without working for if. A vote for pnp means the gain made in fighting crime an bringing down the murder rate will be over cause as Mr Golding said an TV interview if the pnp forms the next government they is not one single thing that the jlp is doing that they will continue so in their last administration they raised taxes 17 years in a row and for the last 9 years the jlp hasn't raised any taxes so that alone tells you what to expect if we have a PNP government in 5 years down the road we will be paying 30.000 a year to license a car for a year, cause remember they love raising taxes on vehicles owners an taxes on gas.”

People who are supporting PNP showcases their love by commenting several orange-coloured hearts under the comments.

Campaign Issues and Political Climate in Jamaica

This year’s elections in Jamaica are highly anticipated as they set against a backdrop of debates over economic stability, cost of living pressures, healthcare, education as well as crime reduction. The JLP has emphasised its record in maintaining economic growth, reducing crime rate, improving infrastructure and advancing social programmes.

“A strong economy depends on safety and security. You can’t grow a country if people feel unsafe. That’s been one of Jamaica’s biggest challenges for over 40 years, and especially over the last 30 years, crime and violence have held back our economic growth. Today, the number of murders is down by 35% compared to the same time last year. That’s a major achievement,” quoted PM Andrew Holness during a press conference held in April 2025.

On the other hand, the PNP has focused on promises of reform while accusing the government of failing to adequately address inequality and rising household costs.

“They don’t know how to move this country out of the rut that we’re in now they have no vision for the country to move forward,” said PNP Leader Mark Golding during a recent campaign rally.

Both parties have intensified their campaigns across constituencies in recent weeks through rallies, debates and community outreach.

With election day now less than two weeks away, both major parties in Jamaica are expected to ramp up efforts to garner support. The official results will determine whether the JLP secures another term in office or if the PNP can close the gap and stage a comeback.

Disclaimer: The WIC News survey was conducted via Facebook and reflects the opinions of those who chose to participate online. It is not a scientific or representative national sample, and therefore the results should be interpreted as an indication of online sentiment rather than a projection of the final election outcome.