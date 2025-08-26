2025-08-26 12:35:45
Belize: 31-year-old Jaden Emmanuel Marroquin drowns in farm pond

Police say they were called to a possible drowning in the evening, where Jaden’s lifeless body was later found by the pond.

2025-08-26 11:38:20

Belize: In a very tragic event that took place on Thursday, a 31-year old student unfortunately lost his life after drowning in a farm pond. The deceased has been identified as Jaden Emmanuel Marroquin from Valley of Peace Village, Belize.

Police officers were called to a possible drowning at around 4:50 pm on August 21, according to the official police reports. When they got to the scene, they discovered Jaden’s body lifeless by the pond. An investigation was underway to collect evidence while police made a documentation of the crime scene and interviewed the person who found the body of the teenager.

Police Investigation

The Assistant Commissioner of Police and Head of the National Crimes Investigation Branch, Hilberto Romero, it was reported that Jaden had spent the day at a farm with his grandfather, 61-year old Gustavo Marroquin, where they were working.

ACP Romero explained that at some time Jaden was reported to have wandered off without his grandfather knowing as he walked to the farm pond. The police say the teen was found in the pond by a neighbor, tied up in a net. 

Despite the neighbor’s attempt to pull the boy out of the pond water in an effort to save his life, the student was already lifeless by the time he was rescued.

A day earlier, another person was reported to have died after drowning in Ladyville, raising safety concerns among the local residents. The case is still under investigation as the local authorities check the circumstances that could have caused Jaden’s drowning.

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

