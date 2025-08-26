Trinidad: SWRHA probes viral claims of alleged imposter doctor at San Fernando General Hospital

An image shared online shows a man in a lab coat labeled “Surgeon,” with captions warning he is an imposter at SFGH.

Trinidad and Tobago: The South-West Regional Health Authority in Trinidad has launched an active investigation into alarming social media claims regarding a supposed ‘doctor’ at the San Fernando General Hospital. The claims arose over the weekend alleging that doctor is an imposter.

According to the information, an image circulating widely online shows a man wearing a lab coat bearing his name along with the word ‘Surgeon,’ accompanied by captions warning: “Imposter doctor at SFGH. Please inform security if sighted.”

Following the claims spreading online, the SWRHA confirmed that a man known as ‘Dr. Petrotrin, the Stethoscope Surgeon,’ is not employed at the San Fernando General Hospital. It is alleged that he has been posing as a doctor.

The SWRHA emphasized that the person in the image is not a doctor and is not employed by the hospital, and has referred the matter to the police for further investigation. In the meantime, all security protocols at the hospital have been activated to prevent any potential risk to patients or staff.

According to the people who known him, he is not a doctor or a surgeon however he was still seen wearing a lab coat with his name and a stethoscope around his neck at the San Fernando General Hospital. His mother claims that he works in "Critical Care" yet wears a lab coat with the word "Surgeon."

Moreover, individuals who saw his TikTok posts claimed he used to create videos in a surgical department. The online claims have also led to his TikTok account being removed. According to his LinkedIn page, he is an Operations Supervisor at PCS Nitrogen, but his true profession remains unclear as authorities continue to investigate the matter.

The viral post has caused widespread concern, and it further highlights the dangers posed by impostors attempting to infiltrate critical health facilities. Authorities are urging anyone with information to report it immediately.