US to ‘re-evaluate’ travel advisories for Jamaica: Secretary Marco Rubio

Jamaica: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on Wednesday, said that the US will review existing travel advisories against Jamaica and will update them accordingly. He commended the country’s ‘impressive progress’ in reducing murders.

While speaking during his first official visit to Jamaica, he said that the advisories will be re-evaluated to reflect ‘the reality of the new numbers’ as murders are down by 35 percent so far in 2025. Secretary Rubio has also acknowledged the implications of such advisories on the state of tourism which is one of the largest sectors in Jamaica.

“We did talk about tourism because obviously it's a significant part of your economy, and we pledge we were going to go back and reevaluate the travel advisories as they currently stand, to ensure that they do reflect the reality of the new numbers and what the numbers show, because you've made very impressive progress in your general numbers overall when it comes to the murder rate and so forth,” he outlined.

He added that in particular those travel advisories are designed for American travellers and according to him, the US needs to analyse that and just ensure that the status Jamaica is currently in accurately reflects the status quo and takes into account the progress the island has this year and last year.

“I think it is one of the highest numbers in terms of reduction that they have seen of any country in the region,” highlighted the US Secretary.

His comment followed a call by Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness that “travel advisories reflect the current realities” where the murder rate in Jamaica is at the lowest in two decades.

Holness said that crimes against visitors represent less than 0.01% of the more than 3 million visitors to Jamaica every year. “We are committed to working collaboratively to ensure that travel advisories reflect the current realities and promote travel,” he outlined.

Meanwhile, the US Secretary further said that the United States has been a longstanding and valued partner to Jamaica and their bilateral relationship which is rooted in shared values and mutual respect continues to evolve in ways which brings tangible benefits to both the countries.

“Through continued dialogue and collaboration, we will work towards a future of shared progress and prosperity for both Jamaicans and Americans alike,” he added.

Notably, Secretary Rubio was welcomed by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith upon his arrival at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Wednesday. Rubio is set to visit Jamaica, Guyana, and Suriname from March 26-27 as part of efforts to advance President Donald Trump’s foreign policy agenda in the Caribbean.

His visit marks the start of high-level discussions with Prime Minister Andrew Holness and other government officials, focusing on security, trade, and investment.

Pleasure to meet with Prime Minister @AndrewHolnessJM and Foreign Minister Johnson Smith as we take steps to deepen the strong and enduring U.S.-Jamaica partnership. We’re working together to promote a secure and prosperous Caribbean region, end illegal immigration, and stop the… pic.twitter.com/vyDY9KzHJH — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) March 26, 2025

Rubio is the fourth US Secretary of State to visit Jamaica in the past seven years, following Antony Blinken’s trip in 2024. During his stay, he is also expected to engage with three regional leaders as part of broader diplomatic efforts.