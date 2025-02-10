Jamaica unveils action-packed 2025 events calendar, promising music, culture & fun

Jamaica is gearing up to host an electrifying lineup of events throughout this year, showcasing the best of its vibrant culture, stunning landscapes and high energy. From world-famous festivals to action packed sporting adventures, Jamaica’s 2025 events calendar boasts something for every interest and age group.

Starting with the Kingston Creative Art Festival which will be held on last Sunday of each month and concluding with Reggae Marathon on December 7, 2025, the calendar features a number of exciting events and festivals which makes the island a perfect tourist hotspot.

While sharing the development, the Ministry of Tourism of Jamaica invited everyone to be part of these festivities. They further urged the locals to be present at the Kingston Creative Art Festival on February 23 as the event will allow the attendees to embrace the sounds of Jamaican music and enjoy the beautiful murals.

The events will continue with Hanover Charities Chukka Foundation Polo Event on February 16 followed by Global Tourism Resilience Conference from February 17 to 19. This three-day conference will feature an engaging Expo designed to create an ideal space where digital technology firms and experts can showcase their goods and services with an aim to build resilience in the tourism sector.

From February 19 to 23, the island will host the Island Music Conference where music professionals will share experiences, expand their knowledge base, forge alliances, expose new talent and music while connecting with the heartbeat of the international industry.

The renowned Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Festival will return on March 1. This event is a one-of-a-kind experience which celebrates culture, coffee and community and showcase a diverse range of coffee purveyors, artisans, local manufacturers, live entertainment, mixologists and much more. The festival will also allow attendees to learn about Jamaican coffee, cuisine and culture.

On March 22, the Earth Hour Concert will be held which is now a global campaign that encourages people to switch off all lights for an hour and show concern while raising awareness about environmental issues facing the planet in a bit to incite action against climate change.

Also, the highly anticipated Carnival in Jamaica: Road March will be held on April 27 and this is a celebration of culture, music and unity. The event will feature a dynamic mix of Soca, Reggae and Dancehall music along with dazzling costumes and high energy. The road march is expected to attract both locals and visitors, giving a major boost to the local economy.

The events will continue in July with Reggae Sumfest from 13 to 19 at Catherine Hall, Montego Bay. This event is one of the island’s most iconic and eagerly awaited music festivals, often known as the greatest reggae show on earth. Apart from the music, the festival offers an immersive Jamaican cultural experience featuring vibrant atmosphere, mouthwatering local food and a chance to explore the beautiful island.

The five-day destination weekend celebration in Ocho Rios, St Ann namely Best Weekend Ever will be held from August 1 to 5, comprising of nonstop music, delicious cuisine, high energy vibes and unforgettable experiences. The celebration will coincide with Dream Weekend which will be held in Negril featuring beach parties and much more.

The last month of the year will comprise of events such as Mouttet Mile and Reggae Marathon, marking the end of events in 2025.

Complete calendar of events to be held in Jamaica this year

Kingston Creative Art Festival: Last Sunday of Each Month at Kingston

Hanover Charities Chukka Foundation Polo Event: February 16, 2025 at Chukka Ocean Outpost, Sandy Bay Ranch

Global Tourism Resilience Conference from February 17 to 19 at Montego Bay

Island Music Conference: February 19 to 23 at Kingston

Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Festival: March 1 at Kingston

Earth Hour Concert: March 22 at Kingston

Carnival in Jamaica Road March: April 27 at Kingston

Reggae Sumfest: Julu 13 to 19 at Catherine Hall, Montego Bay

Best Weekend Ever: August 1 to 5 at Ocho Rios

Dream Weekend: August 1 to 5 at Negril

Mouttet Mile: December 2025 at Caymanas, St Catherine

Reggae Marathon: December 7 at Negril, Jamaica