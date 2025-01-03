Vybz Kartel concert in Jamaica turns out to be a milestone for Ghanian musician Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale makes history by performing with Vybz Kartel for the first time at Jamaica's Freedom Concert on New Year's Eve.

Jamaica: Ghanian musician Shatta Wale made history on New Year’s Eve after performing with dancehall sensation Vybz Kartel for the first time at Freedom Concert in Jamaica. He performed for thousands of fans and marked a significant milestone for his career as his sudden appearance on the stage created buzz among people.

After the four-hour long concert, the Vybz Kartel sent waves of excitement as netizens lauded his return on the stage after serving 13 years in prison. However, the social media was stormed due to the duet performance of Kartel and Walle as fans called it the “largest concert” ever for African artiste.

How will Shatta Wale benefit from the concert

Wale’s performance with Vybz Kartel is expected to benefit the African artistes in his music career. According to the reports, sharing the stage with the celebrated world boss has made Wale sought-after artistes across the globe.

The speculations added that the fees of Wale for one show will increase from $200k to X5, marking massive hike and transition for his career. With the concert, Wale managed to gain a new fan base across the globe, making him a new sensation in the music industry as in the last 24 hours, people have searched about him in a significant amount.

Notably, Wale’s rank in the list of the most listened international artist in Jamaica moved from 10th to 6th following his performance with Kartel. He is also expected to collab with new top producers, musicians and promoters for shows as he sold himself to over millions of people who were watching the show online.

Kartel was away from the music and the stage for about 13 years but never lose his popularity among the audience as when the concert went sold out and the fans gathered at National Stadium in Jamaica as early as 1 pm for night show.

Wale thanks Kartel

During his performance, Wale noted that it took him for about 20 years to perform with Kartel and extended gratitude for his warm treatment in Jamaica. Wale also desribed Kartel as an “angel” in Africa and added, “This man is true king, Thank you so much for this opportunity. I love Jamaica.”

Shatte Wale also took the opportunity and voiced for the unity among Africa and Caribbean and noted that this is the time to support each other’s music. Upon which, Kartel lauded his sense of unity and love for Jamaican music and culture.

Netizens showered love

The internet has been sufficed with the reaction where netizens were seen calling Shatta Wale “bigger than all the African artistes”. They added that this is great achievement for any African artistes to share stage with Vybz Kartel as people also called it the “favourite moment of the show”.

One of the users Francium 867 added, “The artist showed us how music can transcend the borders. The song is good, and the performance showcased how the world could chance with the music.”

Vybz Kartel performs after 13 years

Kartel performed after 13 years in Jamaica as he served jail term in connection with the murder case in 2014, but his case was overturned by UK judges in March. He was freed from the prison in August 2024 by Jamaica court.