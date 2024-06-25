ABEC Training of temporary workers commences in Antigua 

The training for ABEC workers have commenced in country as it gears up for the expired voter’s ID Card Replacement Programme.

Antigua and Barbuda: The training for Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission (ABEC) workers have commenced in the country as it gears up for the expired voter’s ID Card Replacement Programme. This training has commenced today for temporary workers at the Parliament Building.

There were one hundred and twenty nine (129) applicants from which only twenty five (25) were shortlisted to undergo the training session in Antigua and Barbuda. This training session is going to be for three days. Such a training period would extend certain roles.

Considerably, the intensive training period will culminate in assessment of their competencies, determining their roles within registration units and headquarters. And, during the opening ceremony of the training session, Member of the Commission- Vernest Mack extended congratulations to the trainees on their selection.

She as well significantly urged all the trainees to stay focused and inquisitive to fully grasp the registration process. Such an opportunity would offer great benefits to all the trainees. Such training would surely be proven fruitful for the country and its people.

Mr. Ian S. Hughes, Supervisor of Elections as well, provided his remarks on it and lain an emphasis on the importance of training. This aims at developing well-rounded electoral professionals.

The subjects covered under this during the sessions include representation of the People’s Amendment Act 2001. Not only this, professionalism in the workplace, best practices for customer service, and effective communication is the part of the session.

In addition to it, there will be the training on the SIDEMS (Secure ID Electoral Management System). And, this is scheduled for the month of July.

As the training for the Expired Voter’s ID Card Replacement Programme for the temporary workers have already been started, this programme is set to launch in the month of August that is August 12, 2024. It will take place across all the 17 consituencies of the country, Antigua and Barbuda.