Jamaican Stars Shine: 5 artists among Billboard's "10 Caribbean Artists to Watch in 2025"

Released on January 9, Billboard's list of 10 Caribbean Artists to Watch in 2025 comprises of 5 nationals of Jamaica while 2 others are from Saint Lucia, 1 from Haiti and 1 from Trinidad and Tobago and 1 from French Guiana

Jamaica: The Billboard Magazine has spotlighted five talented Jamaican artists in its prestigious list of “10 Caribbean Artists to Watch in 2025.” The featured artists—Likkle Addi, AnnaleaX, SkiMask, Akeen Fennell, and Renecia Bernard—are gaining global recognition for their exceptional talent and potential.

In their comprehensive list, the Billboard ranked Likkle Addi at the 2nd position behind Haiti’s Joe Dwet File. The magazine noted Addi’s Thugz R Us EP Album which gave him the most acclaim in 2023.

These artists have earned recognition for their outstanding successes in the music industry, strengthening their names in this field in the Caribbean region.

Likkle Addi and AnnaleaX: Jamaican Stars on the Rise

The latest song of Likkle Addi with his father “M.O.T.M. — Man of the Match” in September 2024 became Addi’s Thugz second to cross one million streams on Spotify within just three months. The magazine recommended his ‘Weh Di Pawty’ song to its readers, saying it is one of his best songs.

Ranked at the 3rd place, AnnaleaX started his music journey in 2021 after signing to Miami-based record label SoBe Entertainment. He steadily dropped a collection of singles which eventually became his debut studio album ‘Alter Ego Vol 1’.

According to the American music and entertainment magazine, AnnaleaX is set to significantly level up in 2025 with more live shows on the way and her Spotify million-streamer under her belt (2024’s “Don’t Worry,” a cover of Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds”).

SkiMask at #6 Position

SkiMask, standing at #6, had a major breakthrough in 2023 with his hit ‘Dawkniss’ following which he had himself a deal with vice president of A&R Tyshawn “Fly Ty” Johnson in October 2024. He has already amassed more than 50,000 Spotify monthly listeners since he released his single debut in 2023.

Akeen Fennell and Renecia Bernard stands at 8th and 10th positions respectively with Billboard recommending fans to listen to the former’s Fighta song. It said that Fenell ended the last year as the 20th victor of Jamaica’s Digicel Rising Stars competition while Bernard stood 2nd in the same competition. .

Complete list of Billboard’s 10 Caribbean Artists to Watch in 2025

The list released last week comprised of 10 artists from across the Caribbean, but the Jamaican singers led the list with five of the places secured by them.

The complete list of Billboard’s 10 Caribbean Artists to Watch in 2025 is as follows:

Joé Dwèt Filé - Haiti Likkle Addi – Jamaica AnnaleaX – Jamaica Bamby – French Guiana Umpa – Saint Lucia 1SkiMask – Jamaica Shemmy J – Saint Lucia Akeen Fennell – Jamaica Leighanna – Trinidad and Tobago Renecia Bernard - Jamaica

This recognition highlights the growing global appeal of Jamaican and Caribbean music. All of these artists are poised to achieve even greater success in 2025 as they kicked off the year with this international accolade from Billboard.