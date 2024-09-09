Fans Go Wild: Vybz Kartel's return to stage sparks uncontrollable Excitement

Jamaica: Dancehall music fans in Jamaica are excited about the chance they will have in a few months to see one of the most influential artistes Vybz Kartel live as he prepares to perform on Jamaican soil after 13 years of imprisonment. The singer is all set to rock the stage on December 31, 2024, during this concert ‘Freedom Street’.



The musical event, which has ticket prices ranging from US$125 for bleachers tickers to US$10,000 for the cycle track, is set to take place at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, on New Year’s Eve.



The organisers of the concert are using the popular tier structure to release tickets with each tier being more expensive than the last one.



The Tier 1 tickets went on sale on August 31 and were completely sold out within eight hours of going live. Meanwhile, the Tier 2 tickets went on sale on September 7.



The host of FACEVU IMAGES TV Jerry McDonald said that Freedom Street is going to be an historic event and the venue chosen for it is very perfect. He said that this event has the potential to be bigger than the Buju concert but it needs to be marketed properly across social media.



He further explained that having Vybz Kartel as the headliner is significant but said this does not guarantee that the event will be entirely sold out.



McDonald emphasized that marketing and promotion on social media and putting together a targeted campaign strived at the diaspora market is a must and it has to be very strong and must not taken for granted.



Meanwhile, people from across the world have also expressed their excitement about visiting the island and watching the singer perform live.



New York-based social media influencer Kay Frith said that she is eager to attend the much-hyped New Year’s Eve event in Jamaica, and the opportunity to see the World Boss perform live in person is very overwhelming, and she cannot explain the feeling.



Kartel, who soon entered the music industry again after his release from prison, is set to prove to the world why he is known as the boss. The Jamaican singer already has three concerts scheduled for the next year in Jamaica, the Bahamas, and Guyana.