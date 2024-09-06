Vybz Kartel silences haters with explosive comeback after 13 years, lines up three shows

Jamaica: Vybz Kartel, the well-renowned reggae artist, is all set to make an explosive comeback to the music industry after serving 13 years behind bars.



With three shows already lined up in Jamaica, Guyana, and the Bahamas, the dancehall superstar is silencing his haters who are trolling him for his looks and sickness and calling him funny names.



Through a quote on Facebook saying, 'I'm living my best life, richer than before, happier than before and more focused than before,' the singer addressed his haters.





Kartel outlined, "To those who constantly mention my name on TikTok and Instagram, this is my FIRST and LAST response. You appear to be poverty-stricken, hungry, half-naked, and frustrated. I am not responsible for your circumstances. You were born into this situation, and it's too late for you to change your fate. You will likely die broke and unhappy without leaving any legacy for your descendants. Sorry, not sorry."



The message was clear and straightforward, directed toward Jamaican artists' haters who did not seem happy with his quick comeback just days after coming back from prison.



While the haters continue to spread hate messages, Vybz Kartel is silencing them, having already signed three concerts.



According to the information, the singer will make his comeback on December 31 in Jamaica. The concert named 'This is Freedom Street' will take place at the National Stadium and is expected to attract a huge crowd.



Notably, the Tier 1 tickets for this show went live on August 31, and within five days, they were completely sold out, showcasing the fan's love and excitement to watch their favorite artist perform live once again after 14 years.



It was also confirmed by the artist, who is known as 'The World Boss,' that he will be performing in Nassau, the Bahamas, on March 29, 2025.



Through an online video where he was seen signing a contract, he said, "Remember I told you I was coming, and this is my real voice, and this is the real contract, and it's me signing."



Kartel inked another contract with Hits and Jams Entertainment for a Guyana show. While the date for this show has not been confirmed yet, the singer, through Facebook Live, hinted that he might be performing in Guyana in April 2025.



It is reported that the artist from Jamaica had an existing contract to perform for an HJ event more than ten years ago. He was unable to make the Guyana show following his legal troubles that left him locked up for more than a decade.



With his release and decision to hit the stage again, he engaged in discussions with HJ to fulfill his commitment to the existing contract.



Vybz Kartel is known for his energetic and provocative stage presence, as well as his influential and often controversial lyrics, which frequently address social issues and Jamaican culture.



Also, the singer, who goes by the name Adidja Palmer, was released from jail on July 31 after the court ruled against retrying him and the other three co-accused, citing reasons such as juror misconduct along with the Jamaican artist's deteriorating health conditions due to Graves disease.



