Jamaican star Vybz Kartel engaged to long time partner Sidem after release from prison

Jamaica: Dancehall superstar from Jamaica, Vybz Kartel, has proposed to his long-time partner, Sidem Öztürk, in a cozy house setting.



Taking to Instagram, the musician wrote an emotional caption saying, “It’s Official. I proposed in prison, but I proposed in real life. You were there when I needed you most, and I’ll never leave you, baby."





“I cherish every visit, every phone call, and all the moments we spent talking, laughing, and even crying together. You’ve been my rock, my best friend, and my companion. I pray we stay together for as long as I live. I love you, baby.” Love is beautiful thing,” he added.

In another post, he said, “God bless this union and paired it with several red hearts and diamond ring emojis.”



His girlfriend stayed loyal to him throughout these years while he was behind bars, and she also took care of his kids and waited for him. She managed his properties and businesses and now finally Kartel proposed to the love of her life and got engaged to her, making it official through social media.



Notably, the Jamaican singer spent almost 13 years in prison and was released in July 2024 after the court ruled out that he and three co accused will not face a retrial for murder due to juror misconduct and Kartel’s deteriorating health conditions due to Graves’ disease.



The love for Vybz Kartel among his fans was the same even after a decade and as he was released from the prison, his supporters were thrilled and looked for his comeback.



Kartel not disappointing them soon announced line up of his concerts in various Caribbean islands including Jamaica, Guyana, Barbados and also released his new songs following which he earned his first Grammy Award nomination for the best Reggae Album.



Instead of falling down because of being in prison for 13 years and battling with Graves’ disease, the artist came back stronger than ever and is winning hearts all over again.



This nomination brings some well-deserved recognition to Jamaican talent which shows global influence to reggae and the evolution of this genre. The fans are now celebrating both his nomination and his engagement and are excited to see him in the grammy spotlight.



As of now, the fans are eagerly awaiting to see him perform live for the first time since his release during Freedom Street concert on 31 December, 2024 in Jamaica, setting the stage fire even after over a decade of not performing live.