Wednesday, 11th September 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Grenada team to make debut at 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest

More than 2500 people from 200 countries are expected to be in Budapest, so Grenada is one of those 200 countries participating in the tournament.

Wednesday, 11th September 2024

Grenada: The Chess team from Grenada left the island on Sunday, September 8, 2024 to participate in the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary. This is a proud moment for the team, as it is the first time that the island nation is being represented at the Olympiad.

According to Ruggles Ferguson, President of the Grenada Chess Federation (established in 2019), the Federation aims to expand chess nationwide in order to reach into communities and both primary as well as secondary schools as a competitive sport as well as an educational tool.

He added, "This particular year has been very successful for us because, first of all, we had our first national chess championships in May, in which a national champion emerged. In fact, the top three players in Grenada are on this team that's going to Budapest this evening, and we also have, in fact, a full ten-member squad, five males and five females."

The President also said that it is a great exposure for the young players and he hopes that when they return, it will be an inspiration for other young people to choose chess in the long run.

"It's the first time Grenada is ever participating in a Chess Olympiad. Chess Olympiad is equivalent to the Olympics of chess," he further emphasized. 

As the team left the island, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, Acting Minister for Youth and Sports, Delma Thomas, and Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Senator Seville Francis, bid them farewell at the Maurice Bishop International Airport and extended their best wishes to the team.

PM Mitchell noted, "We are incredibly proud of this historic representation and encourage our youth to embrace chess, not only for the growth of the sport but also for their personal development."

Notably, more than 2500 people from 200 countries are expected to be in Budapest, so Grenada is one of those 200 countries participating in the tournament. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

From left: Howard Liburd, Terrance Francis, Nadia Francis, Densa Tota, Tawanna Collins and Shajunee Gumbs.
Uncategorised

St Kitts-Nevis introduce disaster management youth ambassadors

Wednesday, 11th September 2024

Uncategorised

Jamaica Gov't examining long-term solutions to advance coffee industry

Wednesday, 11th September 2024

Uncategorised

Dominica gets 967.8 million dollar budget for fiscal year 2020-2021

Wednesday, 11th September 2024

Uncategorised

Time to prepare for for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season: NEMA

Wednesday, 11th September 2024

Prime Minister of Dominica Dr Roosevelt Skerrit during special address on Thursday 28 October 2021.
Uncategorised

Dominica: Face-to-face classes to resume in a phased manner, says PM Sker...

Wednesday, 11th September 2024

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit during his weekly show Annou Pale
Uncategorised

Dominica to roll out Pfizer vaccination campaign from next week

Wednesday, 11th September 2024

Uncategorised

Deep sea-mining will delay due to COVID, rules set to miss 2023 deadline

Wednesday, 11th September 2024

Guyana acquires 2 Dornier 228 planes from India to strengthen Defence Force (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Guyana acquires 2 Dornier 228 planes from India to strengthen Defence For...

Wednesday, 11th September 2024