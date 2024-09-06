Grenada's Anderson Peters wins gold at Zürich Diamond League with throw of 85.72m

Grenada: Anderson Peters of Grenada bagged the gold medal in the Men’s Javelin Throw at the Zürich Diamond League on Thursday with an amazing throw of 85.72 meters and 29 points.



His exceptional performance placed him ahead of Julian Weber from Germany who threw 85.33 metres and Roderick Dean from Japan whose best effort measured 82.69 metres. While, India’s Neeraj Chopra finished fourth with 14 points.



The players have now booked their in the final of the Diamond League to be held on September 13 and 14 in Brussels. The other two players who cemented their places in the finals are Moldova’s Andrian Mardare (13 points) and Japan’s Roderick Genki Dean (12 points).



This exceptional victory of the Grenadian athlete has placed him as one of the leading javelin throwers on the global stage after his consistent displays in international competitions.



Following his victory, Anderson Peters remarked, “It still feels like I am coming back. After Lausanne, I was sick with the flu, so my body is still recovering. I have not been training; I am just relaxing and trying to recover. So, it still feels like my body is on the way to the top competition form.”



He also said that he is looking forward to competing in the finals and seeing where his could produce and added that he has just one more competition for this year and he will be done. “It is definitely Brussels—it will be my third time in the Diamond League final. And it will be my shot at the win,” added Peters.



This was Peters’ 2nd Diamond League victory as earlier this month, the two-time world champion and 2024 Paris Olympics bronze-medalist won the Lausanne Diamond League 2024 finals in Switzerland with a throw of 90.61m.



According to the information, Peters will be travelling to Brussels, Belgium to compete in the Diamond League finals with his fellow Grenadian and track legend Kirani James next week.



James will compete in the Men’s 400 metres on Friday, September 13, while Peters attempts to maintain his winning form the following day.