Caribbean Airlines announces non-stop flights between Trinidad & Tobago and Puerto Rico

Caribbean: Mobility expansion always remains on the cards of Caribbean Airlines. The airlines announced non-stop flights between Trinidad and Puerto Rico under the campaign, “Welcome Home-Serving you the Caribbean Way.”

The non-stop flights announced by the Caribbean Airlines are for three times in a week on Friday. Also, the departure and arrival timings for both the way flights have been declared by Caribbean Airlines. These flights will start the operations on the route from Port of Spain to San Juan and the same opposite route that is San Juan to Port of Spain.

As the schedule has stated that the flights will be three times in a week, these will be on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. As per the schedule, the aircraft BW290 will offer the service from Trinidad to San Juan with the departure time of 10:50 am and with the arrival time of 2:00 pm.

However, the return flight from San Juan to Trinidad will be provided by aircraft BW291, the departure time for the same will be 3:30 pm and the arrival time will be 6:25pm. Interestingly, special introductory fares have been announced for the flights that will operate at the price from as low as US $270.30. And, the amount for return service will be given at US $240.83.

Special service for the same is also included in it which include carry-on bags, call centre support, 24/7 web check-in, snacks and beverages. All these will be provided completely free of cost. Call support mentioned in the services provided will be available for morning to evening that is from 7am to 8pm.

“Enjoy a Free carry-on bag, call centre support, Free 24/7 web check-in, Caribbean Miles, a Free snack and beverage and double the miles,” mentioned the Caribbean Airlines.

Notably, the airlines have extended that the travelers who want to travel between July 14 and August 31, 2024 are required to book their flight till July 20, 2024. And, the special offer includes “Earn Double Mile.”

Under this, passengers can get up to 3540 miles towards the next trip. All such projects of the dedication of Caribbean airlines towards fostering the regional connectivity across the Caribbean.