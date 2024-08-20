Grenada honours Olympic champions with cash rewards, diplomatic passports

The Government of Grenada have showered their love to Olympics champions Kirani James, Anderson Peters and Lindon Victor by offering them special packages.



This comes after the athletes came back to the island after delivering exceptional performances at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.



On Sunday, the government and the local business sector showed their gratitude to all the Olympians after an island wide motorcade which was followed by a prize giving ceremony.



The ceremony was held in La Sagesse, St David and featured a number of attendees as well as the athletes and Acting Sports Minister Delma Thomas.



The Minister announced that the athletes will be rewards with cash prize according to the National Sports Policy which states that the gold medal winner will receive $150,000, silver medal winner will get US$125,000, bronze medal winner will get US$100,000 while all finalists will receive US$50,000. All others who qualified for the international games will be getting a token of US $5000.



She continued to say that under the policy, Bronze medalists in the Javelin Throw, Anderson Peters as well as Decathlete Lindon Victor will each get US$100,000 from the Government.



Thomas said that although three time olympic medalist in the 400 metres failed to bag a medal this time, but to recognize his remarkable contribute, the government will be honouring him with US$100,000.



Not only this, but several other benefits were also announced by the government for Olympic finalists of Grenada. These includes 100% concession on any brand new vehicle purchase for the next four years, waiver of all state taxes on the purchase of land or home (1st time purchases only), 100% concession on building materials for home valid for 10 years as well as issuance of diplomatic passport to medallists and the coach.



Acting Sports Minister also announced that the Olympic coach will get US$20,000 for his hardwork towards athletes.



Not only this, but the accolades continued as Peters who is the brand ambassador for Republic Bank in Grenada got a cash donation of EC$100,000; brand ambassador for Grenada Co-operative Bank Limited, Kirani James got a cash reward of $125,000 while brand ambassador for Huggins, Lindon Victor was awarded a fully insured Nissan Frontier valued at $170,000.



Furthermore, the Government of Grenada also recognised Sprinter Halle Hazzard and swimmers Tilly Collymore and Zachary Gresham with cash prize of US$5000 for their efforts in the games.