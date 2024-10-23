Jamaica: Renowned artist Vybz Kartel collapses at nightclub amid battle with Graves’ disease

Jamaica: A renowned dancehall artist hailing from Jamaica, Vybz Kartel, fell ill and almost collapsed while he was partying at a nightclub in Jamaica on Monday night.



Following the incident, the DJ at the club was heard telling the crowd which was around him to give him some space.



Kartel was later seen sitting on the stairs as the crowd around him were using rags and other items to provide him some air.



On Tuesday morning, several footages made rounds on social media showing the 48 year old artist being assisted out of the club by the two security guards as he was seemingly very dehydrated because of the alleged lack of air inside the club.



Notably, Kartel is battling with the Graves’ disease, whose symptoms include erectile dysfunction, bulging & pain in the eyes, enlargement of the thyroid gland, and frequent bowel movements.



According to the reports, the well renowned singer was partying at Meca nightclub in Jamaica with his wife Sidem. The club was jam packed on the same night which led to the atmosphere being suffocated.



As soon as the DJ saw Kartel being hot and finding it hard to breathe, he made an announcement, asking the crowd to make some space around him.



The singer was also heard saying that he needs some fresh air around here and it is no offence to anyone as he respects everyone. He said that he is just feeling very hot.



Vybz Kartel’s associate Pinky also called for clearance of the area they were at and complained about the lack of ventilation inside the club. He said, “The Boss wants some space, please.”



The people who were inside the club are saying that it is because there was no AC in the club, while others are saying that he was drinking too much alcohol, which is the reason that he fainted shortly after partying with his wife, Sidem.



The artist was taken to the hospital and is said to be in a better condition now. The singer has been battling with graves disease for quite some time now.



Notably, the artist spent 13 years in prison and was released earlier this year after the jury dropped the allegations of murder against him, citing reasons such as juror misconduct and Vybz Kartel’s deteriorating health conditions due to Graves disease.



Since his release, he has been living a time of his life and has various concerts lined up with his fans eagerly waiting to sing him live after over a decade now and they are also praying for his health to be better soon.,



The love for the artist was very evident among his fans as not even a single person raised questions over his release from the prison after 13 years rather they started questioning when he will be singing again.



The singer has also released his single ‘Comets’ which amassed millions of views within few days of its release on YouTube and he also revealed his plans to releasing more songs in the near future.



He is also set to perform in Guyana, Jamaica and Barbados in the first few months of the next year, making his much anticipated comeback explosive.