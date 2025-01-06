Romain Virgo in Jamaica: Singer continues to perform despite heavy rain at Intimate Concert

A heavy downpour of rain didn’t stop Romain Virgo from thrilling patrons with his hit songs during the second staging of Beres Hammond and Buju Banton’s Intimate concert at Plantation Cove in St Ann on Saturday night

Jamaica: The second staging of Intimate Concert in Jamaica turned out to be huge success with Romain Virgo stealing the entire. The singer continued his performance despite heavy rainfall. He sang his hit songs and made the audience groove with his electrifying performance.

Reportedly, Intimate is a knockout reggae concert which featured stellar performances by Marcia Griffith, Romain Virgo, Beres Hammond, and Buju Banton, among others. The event took place on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at Plantation Cove in St Ann, Jamaica.

While several other performers lit the stage on fire, but Romain Virgo made his performance a little more special.

He continued to perform even in heavy rain and delighted the ladies in the audience by handing out red roses following which several of them were heard saying, “This is why we love Romain.”

Romain Virgo also got down from the stage and serenading the fans with one of his soulful performances before offering the roses to the audience.

Romain Virgo gives roses to audience (PC - Facebook) The singer was seen dancing and jumping across the stage while setting the environment on fire. With fans moving more closer to the stage, they surely looked thrilled as they enjoyed the energetic beats for almost an hour.

Another best performance during Intimate was of headliner Buju Banton- a Grammy Award winning reggae legend. He opened his performance with the song Destiny followed by Not An Easy Road. The singer was being supported by an amazing eight peace along with three backup vocalists, one of whom was his sister.

Buju stepped on the stage around 2 am and performed until 3:24 am and throughout his performance, he maintained a high, making everyone sink in his soulful voice.

Other songs which he performed included Jah Gave Strength, Not an Easy Road, Til Shiloh, Untold Stories, I Wanna Be Loved, Love mi Browning, Love Sponge, Love Black Woman, Willy, How the Gal Dem Flex, Driver, Murderer, Psalm 23 and the gospel anthem Goodness of God.

Not only this, but before closing his performance and getting down from the stage, he expressed his gratitude to his fans and urged them to love him more in the future.

Several other performances throughout the night made the Intimate Concert 2025 in Jamaica a huge success with a massive crowd being gathered at Plantation Cove to participate in this one of the kind experiences. From the vibrant crowd to the amazing atmosphere, the night turned out to be unforgettable.