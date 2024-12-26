Vybz Kartel in Jamaica: Massive crowd expected at 1st Concert after serving 13 years in prison

Jamaica police is all geared up with their advanced security measures, as thousands of people are expected on the at the Jamaica National Stadium, Kingston for the concert.

Vybz Kartel – International Dancehall will hold first ever concert in Jamaica after serving 13 years in prison. The major New Year’s Eve concert is expected to be attended by hundreds and thousands of people.

Jamaica police is all geared up with their advanced security measures, as thousands of people are expected on the at the Jamaica National Stadium, Kingston for the Freedom Street concert.

Police will set up high-tech check points to ensure that nobody carry any heavy weapons, knives, glass bottles, scissors of even large umbrellas.

In order to create smoother traffic, the parking lots will be set up miles away from the official venue, and a strict one-way system will be enforced. Besides this, shuttle parks have been established at Heroes Park, 8, West King’s Road and the Jamaica College.

Authorities said that motorists travelling along the Mountain View Avenue and Arthur Wint Drive could experience disruptions in normal traffic flow before, during as well as after the concert.

Although traffic personnel will be deployed along the roadways, but the people are encouraged to follow the instructions.

African Dancehall King Shatta Wale to perform alongside Kartel

Another major highlight of the concert is that the African Dancehall King Shatta Wale is scheduled to perform with Vybz Kartel during the concert in Jamaica.

Shatta Wale is a Ghanaian reggae dancehall artist who goes by Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr.

The attendees are excited to see this collaboration for the very first time and are looking forward to the huge success of the Freedom Street concert.

The concert will be featuring several other live performances by Popcaan, Spice, Skillibeng, Tommy Lee Spart, Shawn Storm, Chronic Law, Lisa Hyper, Gaza Indy, Sheba and Kartel’s sons Likkle Vybz and Likkle Addi, among several others.

Kartel’s first performance after over decade

Despite being convicted of murder, Vybz Kartel aka Adidja Azim Palmer remains a regional icon of dancehall music.

Since his release from prison earlier this year, the artist who is known as the World Boss is determined to make an explosive comeback to the music industry.

On July 31, the Jamaica Court of Appeal ruled against retrying him and his co-accused of murder, citing reasons juror misconduct and the deteriorating health of the artist due to Graves disease.

The singer is now set to make his comeback on December 31, with the concert anticipated to attract a huge crowd. He also has two other shows lined up for 2025 in Guyana and the Bahamas.

Also, in October this year, the Jamaican sensation released his first single ‘Comets’ after his release from prison and the music video amassed a whopping 6.2 million views within four weeks. It also secured the number one spot on YouTube for 25 days in a row.

This shows the craze of the singer among his fans across the Caribbean which made him garner a lot of attention and love over a period of just few months.