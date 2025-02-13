LIAT 2020 announces nonstop service between Antigua-Jamaica, starting Mar 26

LIAT has encouraged travelers to book their seats today for hassle-free travel with seamless connections to multiple Caribbean destinations.

Jamaica: LIAT 2020 is all set to operate nonstop flights between Antigua and Kingston, Jamaica from March 26, 2025. This new route will allow visitors to travel on the route through convenient and affordable flights.

While announcing the development through Facebook, the airline called it ‘exciting news’ and said, “We are bringing you non-stop flights between Antigua & Kingston starting March 26th! Fly with us three times a week and enjoy seamless connections across the Caribbean! Your journey just got easier—book your seat today at www.flyliat20.com.”

The airline further asked the travellers to boost their seats today and enjoy hassle-free travel with seamless connections to several other destinations in the Caribbean.

Starting from US$259, these affordable flights will be available on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. On Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, the flight will leave Antigua at 3 pm and will arrive in Kingston at 4:40 pm.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Thursday and Saturday, the flights from Jamaica will leave at 9 am and will arrive in Antigua at 12:40 pm.

LIAT 2020 invited everyone to take advantage of these low fares and nonstop flights on this new route saying that these low fares aims to offer travellers with affordable options to travel between the islands and according to their own convenience.

Inaugural flight of LIAT 2020 to Jamaica

The highly anticipated inaugural flight of LIAT 2020 from Antigua will be touching down at the Norman Manley International Airport in Jamaica on March 26.

Upon arrival, the passengers will be treated with a huge welcome ceremony featuring a traditional water canon salute and local performers showcasing the rich culture of the island nation. The flight’s arrival will also be marked with a brief ceremony at the airport which will be attended by tourism officials of Jamaica.

LIAT coming back to Caribbean skies

Since its revival in August 2024, the air carrier has been expanding its services across the Caribbean and coming back as a regional competitor for other airlines. LIAT 2020 is facilitating smoother travel experiences for visitors who are coming for business, leisure or family reunions.

Based in Antigua and Barbuda, the airline was formed after the collapse and closure of LIAT 1974 and it is already serving a number of Caribbean destinations and is also eyeing at adding several other destinations to its route.

As of now, the air carrier provides its services from Antigua and Barbuda to Dominica, St Kitts, Saint Lucia, Barbados, Grenada, St Vincent, Guyana, Trinidad, Tortola and St Maarten.