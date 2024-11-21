LIAT 2020 expands Caribbean network with inuagural flight to Guyana

As the passengers disembarked at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Timehri, they were extended a warm welcome marked by traditional performances.

Guyana: The revived regional airline LIAT 2020, on Tuesday, marked the official launch of its inaugural flight to Guyana. The airline called it a historic moment which signalled not just the expansion of the airline’s network but also represented a deeper commitment to connecting the Caribbean like never before.

The airline took to Facebook to share glimpses of the same and thanked the entire team and passengers for being part of this milestone.

As the passengers disembarked at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Timehri, they were extended a warm welcome marked by traditional performances.

The addition of this route has marked a significant moment for the country’s aviation industry and it not only strengthened regional connectivity but also offered Guyanese travellers more affordable options for flying across the Caribbean.

To mark the arrival of the airline to the island nation, a brief ceremony was held at the airport which was joined by key dignitaries including Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, the CEO of LIAT 20 Hafsah Abdulsalam, the Development Commissioner of Antigua and Barbuda Daven Joseph, and the Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority Kamrul Baksh.

Baksh, who spoke on behalf of Tourism Minister Oeidge Walrond highlighted how the expansion of air connectivity has significantly contributed to an increase in visitor arrivals while supporting the growth of Guyana’s tourism sector. This return flight is a positive step for both the local tourism industry and the region's travel options.

Meanwhile, PM Browne has assured that LIAT (2020), the third version of the regional airline, is a far stronger and better-capitalised airline than its predecessors.

He outlined, “We have invested almost $200 million in the year 2020, which means that Liat is certainly and easily the best capitalized airline operating in the Caribbean today. It has no debt whatsoever, and the reason why I'm saying this is that you must understand that LIAT 2020 is here to stay.”

Also, Tourism Minister Edghill outlined the importance of the airline’s arrival to Guyana. He said that the aviation sector of the country has experienced significant growth since 2020 which was driven by both strategic investments in structure as well as the growing economic importance of the country on the global stage.

He said that every weak, the air carrier will add 796 seats with eight flights to Guyana and that is a huge improvement.

The development is expected to increase visitor arrival to Guyana with Tourism Minister saying that the growing demand for air travel was not just about increased passenger numbers but about offering dependable service to the general public.

He further highlighted that Guyanese, the business community as well as the tourism sector only ask for three things that is reliability, predictability and consistency.