PM Drew and cabinet kick off school visits as part of 41st Independence celebrations

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, along with other members of the St Kitts and Nevis cabinet, embarked on the first in a series of visits to several schools in the Federation on Thursday. These school visits are part of the island’s Independence celebrations.



While sharing glimpses of the first visit through his official Facebook account, PM Drew said, “Interacting with the children was exhilarating, and it fills me with great hope knowing they represent the future. This reinforces my conviction that every life is precious.”



He further noted that together, his administration strives to build a society where the children can flourish and reach their full potential.



The leaders as well as invited ambassadors visited SKI Academic, the Cayon Primary School, Violet Petty Primary, Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary, Cotton-Thomas Comprehensive at the Estridge Campus, Edgar T. Morris Primary, Saddlers Primary and the Dieppe Bay Primary School bringing smiles to the faces of the students and teachers.



The glimpses of the same were also shared by Sports Minister Samal Duggins on his official Facebook, who noted that he always looks forward to the annual Cabinet Ministers’ visit to schools as part of the Independence celebrations.



“This year, as we proudly commemorate 41 years of Independence under the theme: Together a people proud and strong, Independence 41, it’s even more meaningful to connect with the young minds who will carry St. Kitts and Nevis forward,” he further added.



Minister Duggins emphasized that engaging with the future leaders, creatives as well as sports icons inspire a deep sense of pride, knowing that the strength of the Federation lies in their hands. He also noted that this energy, passion, and potential reflect the togetherness and resilience that define them as a people.



The pictures clearly showed the happiness on the faces of children and the leaders, showcasing a deep love among the St Kitts and Nevis’ leaders for the young ones.



PM Drew along with the members of the cabinet will continue this series of school visits throughout the month, engaging with the future leaders of the country.



Notably, St Kitts and Nevis will be hosting its 41st Independence Anniversary on September 19, before which month-long celebrations are ongoing in order to enjoy and celebrate freedom.