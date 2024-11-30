Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Engaged: A Sunset Proposal to Remember

The couple shared a photo on their official Instagram pages, showing Allen down on one knee and Steinfeld leaning in to kiss him while they are surrounded by beautiful flowers and candles.

American actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld shared a heartfelt post with her fans of her engagement with American football quarterback team Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen.

The post had a simple yet meaningful caption, “11.22.24”, marking the date of their engagement, November 22, 2024.

The post already has 1.4 million likes and 21.8k comments, all showing happiness for the newly engaged couple.

Fans of the two flooded the post with comments like, “OMG I’M SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS”, “I’m so excited for Josh and Hailee” and “She got her ring, time for you to get that Super Bowl ring now.”

Many celebrities and Allen’s teammates also commented on the post congratulating the two on their engagement.

How the proposal took place

The proposal took place on a beautiful place which was decorated with flowers and candles with a beautiful view of the sunset and city skyline.

Allen asked Steinfeld on one knee as seen in the photo the couple shared on Instagram with an emotional Steinfeld leaning in to kiss him.

The photo was taken with a beautiful sunset behind them while they shared their sweet moment with each other.

The beginning of their romance

The romance between the two started in 2023 when they met for the first time at a charity event in Los Angeles.

Sources stated that at a chance encounter between the two at a restaurant in New York City in June 2023 could be the start of it all as they hit it off with each other immediately over their shared humour, and passion for philanthropy.

At first the two kept their relationship more private, keeping to themselves and enjoying each other’s company.

After months of keeping it a secret, they finally went public in August 2023 and since then Hailee has become a constant presence at Allen’s games to cheer him on.

Finally, now in November 2024, the two are happily engaged while sharing this happy news with their fans by posting on Instagram.