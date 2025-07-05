14-year-old Zion Roberts fatally shot in Trinidad, minutes away from PM Modi’s Presidential House gathering

Trinidad and Tobago: 14-year old Zion Roberts was shot dead after an unidentified man in a vehicle opened fire on him on the streets of Belmont. The shooting occurred just 5 minutes away from the Presidential House where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries gathered.

According to the information, the teen was a Form 2 student of Success Laventille Secondary School.

The incident allegedly took place on Friday, July 4 around 10:25 am where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with ‘The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago’ - the country's highest civilian honour, who was on a two day state visit.

The gun violence tragic incident occurred while the 14-year-old was standing and talking to a man along Serraneau Road, off St. Francois Valley Road when a vehicle slowed down in front of them and an armed man with an automatic rifle opened fire on both individuals as they attempted to flee the scene.

Unfortunately, Zion was stuck and later succumbed to his injuries, the another man on the scene was also injured and is reportedly being rushed to the hospital.

According to social media speculations the child is believed to have been part of a gang due to some images of him that showcase the 14-year-old boy throwing up gang signs. Although some members of the community have expressed that irregardless of the circumstances and the reasons there is no valid reason to shoot and kill a kid .

Members of the community have condemned the violent acts against the child calling it heartless and cold, with one citizen expressing their thoughts writing “The murder of a child and the shooting of another person is outrageous and sad.”

The police are still conducting the investigation into the shooting incident that claimed the life of a young prodigy.