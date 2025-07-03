Trinidad: Man trying to escape past gunned down at worksite in suspected drug-related debt

Despite efforts to turn his life around, his past reportedly caught up with him, resulting in his death.

Trinidad and Tobago: A man from Penal, Trinidad who had reportedly turned his life around was hunted down and executed at a construction site on Tuesday. It is reported that the incident took place allegedly over an outstanding marijuana debt linked to his earlier involvement in the drug trade.

Reports claim that the 41-year-old Ganesh Ramcharitar, a resident of Ramsamooj Trace, Debe, was shot dead around 10 30 am on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, while he was working at a construction site located along Chitar Trace, off Mohess Road in Penal.

According to the sources, Ramcharitar once sold marijuana for a man who has been identified as Jason Amjad Khan also known as Japoo or Frenchy, a resident of Sunrees Road, Penal. However, the victim later cut ties with the illegal trade and also moved out of his former neighbourhood following which he started working legitimate jobs in the construction sector.

On the morning of Tuesday, the suspect named Frenchy along with two other men allegedly went to the residence where Ramcharitar had recently been staying and asked for him. When they were told that he was at work at the moment, the men drove to the construction site.

Following this, a pickup van pulled up along the roadside and Frenchy reportedly emerged from the vehicle armed with a gun and shot the victim twice at close range. The victim died at the scene, confirmed the police officials.

The suspects immediately fled the scene after shooting Ramcharitar and as of now no arrests have been made and police assured that the investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Police also claims that the murder stemmed from an unresolved weed debt which Ramcharitar owed Frenchy, and they are investigating the incident from this angle only.