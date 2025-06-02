World’s largest floating book fair ‘Logos Hope’ returns to St Vincent, open from June 5-15

The vessel last visited the island in June 2021, when a number of people went aboard and loved the idea of the ‘floating book fair’.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: The world’s largest floating book fair, Logos Hope, is all set to open its doors to locals in St Vincent from Thursday, June 5 to June 15. The vessel last visited the island in June 2021, when a number of people went aboard and loved the idea of the ‘floating book fair’.

According to the information, Logos Hope’s onboard book fair offers an expanded selection of more than 5000 titles of books at very reasonable prices. They cover a vast range of subjects including sports, science, hobbies, cookery, medicine, arts, language and faith.

In an official press release, the book fair organisers said that with children’s titles, dictionaries, academic texts, atlases and much more, the book fair something which the entire family can enjoy.

The press release further stated that the Visitor Experience Deck which is open to the general public beckons exploration. From the Welcome Area, offering an introduction to the ship through a short movie and interactive displays, to the International Cafe, where delightful treats such as drinks, ice cream and snacks are available for purchase, the world's largest floating book fair offers something for everyone to enjoy.

Reportedly, the vessel is docked at the Cruise Ship Berth, Kingstown and will remain open to the public from Tuesday to Saturday between 10 am to 10 pm and on Sunday it will open from 1 pm to 10 pm. The vessel will remain closed on Mondays.

It is reported that the entrance fee for adults aged 13 to 64 is EC$3 per person and it is free for adults aged 65 and over. For children under 12 years, the ticket is free but they must be accompanied by an adult.

Moreover, earlier on Friday, the Minister of tourism welcomed the arrival of Logos Hope to the island nation and through a Facebook post, it reported that the Ministry warmly welcomes the vessel and its global crew as they dock in the heart of the capital and brings with them a unique blend of learning, literature and cultural exchange.

It further added that this international vessel represents a beacon of knowledge and goodwill and offers thousands of affordable books, inspirational resources as well as engaging community activities for individuals of all ages.