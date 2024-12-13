World’s largest floating bookfair, Logos Hope, docks in Tobago

This magnificent vessel will remain docked at the Scarborough Port until December 23rd, open daily from 10 am to 10 pm

Trinidad and Tobago: The world’s largest floating bookfair, Logos Hope, made its call to the island of Tobago on Wednesday, December 11, 2024.

A welcome ceremony was held to mark the significant vessel’s arrival to the island nation.

The ceremony was joined several officials from Division of Tourism of Tobago, members of the Christian community, and members of the media, all of whom joined aboard the ship.

Also, Assistant Secretary Niall George gave an address during the official function and cut the ribbon to the book fair alongside Chief Secretary Farley Chavez Agustine and Logos Hope captain Matt Stephens.

The officials took a tour of the vessel and also purchased some books available on Logos Hope.

According to the information, the magnificent vessel will remain docked at the Scarborough Port until December 23rd, open daily from 10 am to 10 pm, allowing the book lovers, knowledge seekers and adventure enthusiasts to experience this exclusive and interesting cruise ship. The entrance fee to the ship is TT$5.00 per person.

The vessel which arrived on Wednesday is open to visitors and the arrival of the cruise to the island also allowed the captain and his crew to experience the culture of Tobago.

During the ceremony also, Captain Stevens talked about the good relations between the island nation and the ship. He said, “Trinidad and Tobago has a long history with partnership of ships and the people really love the books so I’m told and it’s a pleasure to share with them our culture and to experience your own.”

He shared that even though there are technological advancements, there is still a demand for physical books. As part of the Logos Hope's mandate for cultural exchange, Captain Stevens, announced that several upcoming events would be held, catering to the whole family.

These series of events will take place on December 18 and aim to boost cultural exchange while it is docked in the Scarborough harbour.

The events will include Book Display, Open Mic and Panel Discussion on the topic ‘The Impact of Literature on Culture’.

This will allow more people to experience the culture of the cruise and showcase their talent aboard the vessel.