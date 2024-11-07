Logos Hope: World’s largest floating bookfair sets sail for T&T after 4-year hiatus

This iconic vessel is the largest floating bookfair in the world and is said to be a dream for book lovers, knowledge seekers as well as adventure enthusiasts.

Trinidad and Tobago: After a wait of four years, the Port of Port of Spain was thrilled to announce that the Logos Hope will be making its way back to Trinidad and Tobago.

The development was announced after the team at the port authority wrapped up a productive meeting with the Advance Preparation Team for the Logos Hope to ensure everything is in place for this unforgettable visit. The ship is perfect for book lovers or the ones who are curious about exploring life on a ship.

As of now, the cruise is sailing to Bridgetown, Barbados and will be docked on the island till December 9, 2024.

Following this, the cruise will be sailing to Tobago and then to Trinidad before moving to Saint Lucia. According to the information, Logos Hope is voyaging across Eastern Caribbean.

The future ports of calls for Logos Hope is as follows:

Bridgetown, Barbados 13 Nov 2024 to 9 Dec 2024

Scarborough - Tobago, Trinidad and Tobago 10 Dec 2024 to 26 Dec 2024

Port of Spain - Trinidad, Trinidad and Tobago 26 Dec 2024 to 28 Jan 2025

Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia 29 Jan 2025 to 13 Feb 2025

Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 27 Feb 2025 to 26 Mar 2025

St George's, Grenada 26 Mar 2025 to 15 Apr 2025

Willemstad, Curacao 17 Apr 2025 to 4 May 2025

Oranjestad, Aruba 5 Jun 2025 to 2 Jul 2025

The vessel is currently docked in Sierra Leone as it is offering a unique opportunity to explore and purchase books from its vast selection of books ranging from diverse genres catering to needs of individuals of all ages.

With more than 300 crew members coming from across 65 different nations, the vessel provides an exclusive international experience that transcends barriers of gender, tribe, race, age and nationality.

As of now, hundreds of Sierra Leoneans, including students, children and other citizens have already visit the ship. After 15 incredible months in Africa, this will be the ship’s final stop on the continent.

The visitors call it a rare opportunity not only to buy books but also to experience life aboard a ship. While some visitors purchased books, others enjoyed the ship’s offerings, like ice cream, popcorn, and photo opportunities.

Haidel, a student, shared how the visit inspired him to join the Sierra Leone Library, marking the impact of the ship’s presence on the local community.

Similarly, Aminata, an IPAM graduate, expressed her excitement, saying it was like a dream come true. After years of struggling to afford her favorite books, she was finally able to purchase them aboard the ship.

According to Francis, a staff member, the ship will soon depart Sierra Leone’s shores, setting sail through the Water Quay to the Caribbean in the coming days.

Meanwhile, a number of people who experienced the largest floating bookfair shared their glimpses on their Facebook pages and called the experience amazing and not one to miss in this lifetime.

People also said that it was a nice experience and the ship is home to a number of books for children aged eight to 15.

This experience of lifetime will provide locals across various countries an experience which is one for his history books and it contains books that can change people’s lives but a good number of individuals have shown more interest in exploring the cruise’s various offerings and to see the beautiful vessel adored with a number of beautiful wooden crafts.