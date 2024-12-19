Barbara Gayle Murder: First suspect in custody of Jamaica Police

The police is yet to reveal the identity of the individual, as per information he was captured while hiding in the bushes at Grange Lane, St Catherine.

The Jamaica police have reportedly arrested the first suspect in the heinous murder of Veteran Journalist Barbara Gayle.

The police is yet to reveal the identity of the individual, as per information he was captured while hiding in the bushes at Grange Lane, St Catherine.

Barbara Gayle Murder

Veteran Journalist Barbara Gayle was found dead at her Caymanas Estate Country Club residence in St. Catherine, Jamaica on Tuesday.

The 77-year-old was discovered dead after an intruder killed her at her home with multiple stab wounds and a slashed throat, reported the police.

Stolen Vehicle Found

On Wednesday, Gayle's stolen vehicle Mercedes Benz GLE was also found along Dyke Road in Portmore, St Catherine.

Stolen vehicle of the victim found by police The police are still actively working to gather evidence and identify those responsible for this heinous crime.

The Doorbell Footage Retrieved

The police have retrieved the doorbell footage of Barbara Gayle’s home. In the footage, she could be seen speaking to the suspect who is now into the police custody.

The camera footage also showed that the suspect was at her house on the day of murder at about 3:30pm, drinking water that Gayle offered.

The Intruder Breached the Perimeter Wall

The police believe the intruder may have entered the gated community by breaching a perimeter wall. Police further noted that the identity of the suspect will be revealed if he would be formally charged in connection to this homicide.

$6 Million Reward

As per information, a reward of whopping $6 million has been set up for anyone who will bring more information on the Barbara Gayle murder.

Who was Barbara Gayle?

Barbara Gayle- A veteran journalist was renowned for her professional media background spanning over 50 years.

She served as a court reporter for over four decades and was recognized for her extensive coverage of Jamaica’s justice system. She also worked for Jamaica Gleaner for a really long time.

Widespread Condemnation

The murder is being widely condemned by the public, as well as Government Minister. Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports Olivia Grange and other public officials have also condemned the murder and called for a thorough investigation.

Shockwaves Across Jamaica

The heinous murder sent shockwaves across Jamaica, as Barbara Gayle worked in the field of reporting for over five decades. She was recognized for her compassion, and professionalism.

Gayle’s tragic death has forced people to go on social media to express their anger and calling for justice.

A social user named Rose Marie Baylis outlined, “This is so sad. Tired of these criminals wreaking havoc on people's lives. Condolence to her family, friends and co-workers at the Gleaner Company.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has also called the killing as senseless and asked the officials to take swift action and conduct thorough investigation into this incident.

He said that the journalist’s dedication and contributions to journalism have undoubtedly left a great mark on the media landscape of Jamaica.

PM Holness further expressed his condolences and said that his thoughts and prayers are with everyone who knew her and were touched by her work.