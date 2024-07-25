Jamaica sees major drop in crime: 25% reduction recorded in St Catherine South

Jamaica: In a remarkable development, the St Catherine South Division has made significant strides as it achieved a 25 percent decrease in all major crimes since the beginning of the year.



This major success is a testament to the dedicated efforts of the officers and the substantial investments in national security over the years.



While sharing the development, Prime Minister Andrew Holness remarked that since 2016, the government has allocated significant resources to enhance the capabilities of the Jamaica Constabulary Force. He noted that these investments have improved the mobility and efficiency of the police force.



The Prime Minister also emphasized that the reduction in crime rates in St Catherine South and across the island is a clear indication that the administration’s robust strategies are working.



“We are committed to continuing these efforts to ensure the safety and security of all Jamaicans,” noted the PM.



He also talked to the superintendent of the St Catherine South, who stated, “The division is doing very well. We have seen a 25% decrease in all major crimes since the start of the year. Up till yesterday, we recovered two firearms.”



The superintendent also mentioned that they have taken one man into custody, who is presently at the Greater Portmore lockup.



The Prime Minister asked him that how is the community policing efforts in the area, to which he replied, “Sir, we have a youth service team here and we have Sergeant Baker, who is in charge of community safety and security here at the Waterford Police Station and each month we have community meeting with the youth service.”



He also mentioned that each station has to provide and communicate and host a widely publicized meeting each month in the Waterford area to discuss the concerns and talk about the possible situations for the same.



These strategies have helped Jamaica in tackling the crime situation and bringing the numbers down significantly.



