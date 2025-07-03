Toddler shot dead as gunman opens fire on family car in Brazil

Brazil: A 23-month-old girl, Layla Sofia Santos Menezes was shot dead in the head during a brutal road rage altercation between two vehicles in Brazil. According to the information, the shocking incident took place on June 24 in Areia Branca, Sergipe.

Reportedly, the shooter, who has been identified as 28-year-old Alex de Oliveira Nunes, had moments earlier pulled over to allow a family car pass him however when the vehicle honked to get by, the driver responded with violence.

Nunes allegedly opened fire at the family car and the shocking incident was also captured on CCTV camera which shows the suspect tailgating the small hatchback before a hand comes out from the driver’s side window holding a pistol and he fires two shots at the vehicle.

While the driver of the hatchback vehicle attempted to speed away, Nunes continued to follow in his pickup truck and the CCTV footage ends as the chase continues.

Police reported that one of the bullets struck the 23-month-old child, killing her on the spot, and Nunes, who appeared to be under alcohol influence at the time of the incident fled to his house where he was arrested hours later.

It is further said that Nunes reported that he only meant to scare the driver of the other vehicle and didn’t know what had happened. He was immediately taken into custody by the police and charged.

The family was reportedly returning with the child from a June festival at the time of the tragic incident. Police also confirmed that the suspect did not possess a permit or legal carry of a gun,

The incident has struck sadness to the Brazilian community online and many others, many condemning the violent road altercations, gun violence and some offering their condolences to the family for the victim .

As of now, Sergipe Civil Police are investigating the crime and are seeking to clarify all the details of the incident.